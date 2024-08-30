Pickles the sea turtle battles for survival after lightning hits New Jersey sanctuary

WEST ORANGE, N.J. – Pickles has proven to her caretakers that her spirit is as resilient as the ocean itself.

Despite the challenges she faces as a critically endangered Kemp's ridley sea turtle, she continues to fight for survival. She and four other sea turtles were saved from a fire at the only long-term care hospital in New Jersey after it was hit by lightning.

The staff at Sea Turtle Recovery in West Orange are still assessing the extensive damage caused by the fire. They are unsure of the full extent of the damage to the filtration system and the tanks.

"The turtles are stable. We are making sure they are comfortable," officials at the center said. "We were blessed for so many circumstances that followed this initial lightning strike. So many things that could have gone wrong, did not. Grateful cannot express it."

The hospital said they received a call about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday from staff inside the Turtle Back Zoo that their building was on fire. As hospital staff rushed to the scene, they were welcomed by the West Orange Fire Department and zoo staff working to stop the fire.

"The sea turtles were exposed to heavy smoke, so we immediately moved them to a safe building inside the zoo for triage," Sea Turtle Recovery said in a social media post early Thursday morning.

Pickles was already in the hospital battling a respiratory infection when her condition took a turn for the worse following the fire. Of all their patients, hospital staff said Pickles was suffering the most.

During an emergency examination, her heart rate plummeted to a dangerously low level. Doctors recommended placing her in a special pool to encourage deeper breathing.

"You cannot imagine our relief when her swimming became regular, and she began exhibiting normal behaviors," the hospital said.

Despite the progress of the other rescued sea turtles, Pickles continues to struggle. She's not eating enough, her heart rate is low and her behavior is still unusual.

While Pickles faces challenges, Sea Turtle Recovery remains confident in her ability to overcome them. Her determination and willpower have impressed her caretakers time and again.

"Seven years ago, this hospital was a dream, and now 122 animals have been released," officials at the nonprofit said. "The turtles never give up, and they have taught us to never give up on them or ourselves."