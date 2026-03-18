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See it: Injured hiker rescued after spending 24 hours alone in snowy Appalachian Trail

The sudden drop in temperatures in the region made this rescue mission particularly difficult.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
Gina Icenoggle, public information officer for Glacier National Park, provides tips on how hikers, skiers and other adventurers can safely enjoy the outdoors in winter. Dec. 8, 2023. 03:29

Tips for hiking safety in the winter months

Gina Icenoggle, public information officer for Glacier National Park, provides tips on how hikers, skiers and other adventurers can safely enjoy the outdoors in winter. Dec. 8, 2023.

SPRINGER MOUNTAIN, Ga. – First responders jumped into action to rescue an injured hiker along the Appalachian Trail after being stranded alone for over 24 hours.

Members of the Fannin County Emergency Management Agency were called to an injured hiker on the trail who had taken refuge near a shelter at Springer Mountain.

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The hiker had begun his journey on Sunday and spent the night on the trail, according to a statement from the Fannin County Emergency Management Agency. After sustaining an injury and being unable to walk, the hiker made a call for help.

"While the area is a popular destination for day hikers and backpackers, the terrain is rugged, remote and access for emergency responders can be challenging," a statement from Fannin County officials reads.

Sign that leads to Springer Mountain.

Sign that leads to Springer Mountain.

(Fannin County Emergency Management Agency / Facebook)

Due to the rugged terrain, many sections of the Appalachian Trail near Springer Mountain require first responders to hike significant distances.

The sudden drop in temperatures in the region made this rescue mission particularly difficult. According to officials, when the hiker first began his trip, the area was around 66 degrees, but by the time rescuers reached him, temperatures had dropped to 26 degrees, and it was snowing.

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First responders reached the injured hiker and escorted him safely to an ambulance, which was waiting for further evaluation. 

This made the already tough conditions even more difficult as light snow accumulated on the ground, hindering first responders' efforts.

  • Fannin County Emergency Management Agency saves an injured hiker in the snow on the Appalachian Trail.
    Image 1 of 5

    Fannin County Emergency Management Agency saves an injured hiker in the snow on the Appalachian Trail. (Fannin County Emergency Management Agency / Facebook)

  • Snowfall accumulation as rescuers locate an injured hiker on Appalachian Trail.
    Image 2 of 5

    Snowfall accumulation as rescuers locate an injured hiker on Appalachian Trail. (Fannin County Emergency Management Agency / Facebook)

  • Snow accumulation along the Appalachian Trail.
    Image 3 of 5

    Snow accumulation along the Appalachian Trail. (Fannin County Emergency Management Agency / Facebook)

  • Location where injured hiker took refuge under shelter.
    Image 4 of 5

    Location where injured hiker took refuge under shelter. (Fannin County Emergency Management Agency / Facebook)

  • Fannin County Emergency Management Agency arrive to locate injured hiker.
    Image 5 of 5

    Fannin County Emergency Management Agency arrive to locate injured hiker. (Fannin County Emergency Management Agency / Facebook)

This incident serves as a reminder that conditions in the North Georgia mountains can change rapidly, especially this time of year," said officials in a Facebook post.

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Plan ahead

Officials suggest these safety tips when planning a hike:

  • Carry appropriate cold-weather gear and emergency supplies.
  • Let someone know your route and expected return time.
  • Be prepared for rapidly changing mountain weather.
  • Be sure to always know your limits when hiking, and pick a trail you know you can complete safely.
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