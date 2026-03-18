See it: Injured hiker rescued after spending 24 hours alone in snowy Appalachian Trail

SPRINGER MOUNTAIN, Ga. – First responders jumped into action to rescue an injured hiker along the Appalachian Trail after being stranded alone for over 24 hours.

Members of the Fannin County Emergency Management Agency were called to an injured hiker on the trail who had taken refuge near a shelter at Springer Mountain.

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The hiker had begun his journey on Sunday and spent the night on the trail, according to a statement from the Fannin County Emergency Management Agency. After sustaining an injury and being unable to walk, the hiker made a call for help.

"While the area is a popular destination for day hikers and backpackers, the terrain is rugged, remote and access for emergency responders can be challenging," a statement from Fannin County officials reads.

Due to the rugged terrain, many sections of the Appalachian Trail near Springer Mountain require first responders to hike significant distances.

The sudden drop in temperatures in the region made this rescue mission particularly difficult. According to officials, when the hiker first began his trip, the area was around 66 degrees, but by the time rescuers reached him, temperatures had dropped to 26 degrees, and it was snowing.

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First responders reached the injured hiker and escorted him safely to an ambulance, which was waiting for further evaluation.

This made the already tough conditions even more difficult as light snow accumulated on the ground, hindering first responders' efforts.

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This incident serves as a reminder that conditions in the North Georgia mountains can change rapidly, especially this time of year," said officials in a Facebook post.

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Plan ahead

Officials suggest these safety tips when planning a hike: