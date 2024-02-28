Surging Iceland volcano could soon erupt again with less than 30 minutes warning, officials fear
If the volcano near Grindavík in Iceland were to erupt again, it would be the fourth time to do so since the end of 2023, with the first occurring on Dec. 18, the second on Jan. 14 and the third on Feb. 8.
Drone video recorded in Iceland shows the power of a volcano that erupted for the third time in two months on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.
GRINDAVIK, Iceland - The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) says magma accumulating underground again near the seaside town of Grindavík is approaching levels seen before previous volcanic eruptions and warns that another eruption could occur in the coming days "with very little warning" – perhaps even less than half an hour's notice.
Lava is seen flowing from a volcano in Iceland on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.
(Icelandic Coast Guard/Facebook)
An aerial view shows lava after volcano eruption northeast of Sylingarfell, near Grindavik, Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland early Thursday, February 8, 2024. (Photo by Iceland Civil Defense/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Lava explosions and billowing smoke are seen near residential buildings in the southwestern Icelandic town of Grindavik after a volcanic eruption on January 14, 2024. Seismic activity had intensified overnight and residents of Grindavik were evacuated, Icelandic public broadcaster RUV reported. This is Iceland's fifth volcanic eruption in two years, the previous one occurring on December 18, 2023 in the same region southwest of the capital Reykjavik. Iceland is home to 33 active volcano systems, the highest number in Europe. (Photo by Halldor KOLBEINS / AFP) (Photo by HALLDOR KOLBEINS/AFP via Getty Images)
(HALLDOR KOLBEINS/AFP)
Aerial view taken on January 14, 2024 shows emergency personnel using diggers to build a protective wall trying to prevent flowing lava to reach the centre of the southwestern Icelandic town of Grindavik after a volcaninc eruption. Seismic activity had intensified overnight and residents of Grindavik were evacuated, Icelandic public broadcaster RUV reported. This is Iceland's fifth volcanic eruption in two years, the previous one occurring on December 18, 2023 in the same region southwest of the capital Reykjavik. Iceland is home to 33 active volcano systems, the highest number in Europe. (Photo by Halldor KOLBEINS / AFP) (Photo by HALLDOR KOLBEINS/AFP via Getty Images)
(HALLDOR KOLBEINS/AFP)
FILE - A photo showing the eruption of a volcano outside the town of Grindavik in Iceland on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024.
(Iceland Department of Civil Protection and Emergency Management/Facebook)
"Model calculations suggest that about 7.6 million cubic meters of magma has been recharged within the Svartsengi reservoir," the IMO said in a translated statement. "Considering precursors of previous volcanic eruptions in the Sundhnúkar crater row, (the) likelihood of a volcanic eruption increases once the volume reaches 8-13 million cubic meters."
The IMO said that if the accumulation of magma continued at the same rate, that lower limit would have been reached by Tuesday, Feb. 27.
The Icelandic Coast Guard provided video of an up-close look at a volcano that erupted near the town of Grindavik on Monday night.
In addition to the magma accumulation, scientists say earthquake activity has also increased.
"The current seismicity is similar to that observed days before previous volcanic eruptions in the area," the IMO continued.
Because of the increased risk, hazard levels have been raised in several zones. The IMO said the hazards have also increased in Grindavík due to the possibility of lava flows if the volcano does erupt for a fourth time.
Dramatic video shows homes being destroyed by a lava flow in the town of Grindavik in Iceland after a volcano erupted early Sunday morning.
The IMO also said that a tell-tale sign of magma getting ready to breach the surface would be the sudden increase in seismic activity, with many localized, small earthquakes.
"Considering the previous volcanic eruptions in the area, an eruption could start with very little warning (less than 30 minutes), depending on where magma reaches the surface on the Sundhnúkar crater row."
Grindavík residents had been evacuated from town a few weeks before the initial eruption in December, but the decision was made days later to allow residents to briefly return to gather essential belongings and then get out.