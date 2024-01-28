Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano eruption could be 'in future' as earthquake activity increases, officials say

KILAUEA, Hawaii – Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano appears to be waking up from its slumber as earthquake activity picked up over the weekend.

"An eruption could occur in the future with little warning," the U.S. Geological Survey noted in the volcano update.

The alert level is still ‘Yellow,’ which means the volcano is exhibiting signs of unrest above known background activity. Over the past two days, the area experienced 132 quakes.

"Kīlauea summit remains pressurized; in recent months unrest has escalated quickly," stated the USGS. "Kīlauea's summit region remains at a high level of inflation."

The high level of inflation is due to the repressurization of the summit magma reservoir. That has been ongoing since the volcano’s last eruption in Sep. 2023. As magma flows into the reservoir emptied by the eruption, pressure increases and the ground is pushed up and deformed.

Even though the volcano is not erupting, volcanic gas is escaping. Earthquakes could also touch off rockfalls. Authorities have closed off part of Volcano National Park to the public out of caution.

"Levels of volcanic gases (sulfur dioxide and carbon dioxide) can remain locally hazardous even when Kīlauea is not erupting. Local concentrations of sulfur dioxide and/or hydrogen sulfide may persist in downwind areas, and residents may notice odors of these gases occasionally," the USGS explained. "Significant hazards also remain around Halemaʻumaʻu from crater wall instability, ground cracking, and rockfalls that can be enhanced by earthquakes."

Native Hawaiians call the Halema'uma'u crater of Kilauea the home of Pele, the Volcano Goddess. Hawaiian tradition mandates that travelers ask permission from Pele to travel through the lands she has created and destroyed, according to the National Park Service.

The mountain is one of the most active volcanoes on Earth and has produced off-and-on cycles of lava since Sept. 29, 2021 . Kilauea is the most active and youngest volcano on the island of Hawaii. The NPS states that Kilauea is translated to "spewing" or "much spreading."

The volcano formed underwater about 280,000 years ago. The shield volcano makes up the surface almost the same size as Hawaii's most populous island, Oahu.

Destructive 2018 eruption

The volcano is more than 100 miles from Honolulu, which has a population of about 350,000. An eruption in 2018 destroyed more than 700 homes and caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damage.