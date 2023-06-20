Kilauea’s summit eruption pauses after decline in lava

HONOLULU – Hawaii’s most active volcano appears to have taken a respite after nearly two weeks of producing lava fountains and streams on the Big Island.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory reports Kīlauea’s lava activity started winding down on Monday after being active since June 8.

The active volcano is still under an Orange/Watch, which are the second-highest levels on the activity scale.

WATCH AS HOT, RAPIDLY-RISING AIR SWIRLS LAVA INSIDE HAWAII’S KILAUEA VOLCANO

Volcanologists warn activity could resume at any time, but recent events have been contained with Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park and caused minimal disruptions.

The HVO warned some lava continues to flow and will likely cool over the next few days.

Mauna Loa and Kīlauea put on a spectacular display in December 2021 as both volcanoes simultaneously erupted.

The last significant eruption was in 2018, when more than 700 homes were destroyed, but there were no reported fatalities.

OFFICIALS WARN HAWAII’S KILAUEA VOLCANO COULD RESUME ERUPTING AT ANY TIME

How to monitor the volcano

The USGS has a series of webcams located around Kīlauea, which assist experts in determining when an eruption could be underway and when lava starts to flow.

Cameras are operational 24/7, and some can provide spectacular views, especially in areas where there are increased dangers.

4 CLASSIC TYPES OF VOLCANOES

View the Halemaʻumaʻu pit webcam here.

During nightfall or cloudy conditions, it may be difficult to see the site. Scientists have thermal webcams that they can use to view sources of heat.

Images are usually colorful and can give experts a sense of where gas and lava flows are when visibilities are poor.

View the thermal camera of the Kīlauea summit here.

If you are fortunate enough to be on the Big Island when an eruption happens, there will likely be serval spots to view the event from a safe distance.

Volcano experts suggest checking out Hawaii Volcanoes National Park for observation sites. The over 500 square mile park is open 24 hours a day, and there are several designated areas to view the volcano.

The National Park Service Mobile app or a local ranger can guide you to a prime viewing location