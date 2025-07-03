Search
Earth & Space
Published

Georgia toddler hospitalized after more than 150 yellowjacket stings

Since its start, a fundraiser has amassed nearly $85,000 for Beckham and his family.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
SAVANNAH, Ga. – A 2-year-old boy in Georgia was rushed to the hospital after suffering from more than 150 yellowjacket stings in his yard. 

A GoFundMe set up by a family member said Beckham Reed was riding his electric toy side-by-side with his cousins on June 24 when he hit a yellowjacket nest and was swarmed by the insects. Beckham was stung more than 150 times over his whole body.

Yellowjackets are very aggressive, stinging wasps. They tend to nest close to the ground and will defend their nests if disturbed, according to the University of California Statewide Integrated Pest Management Program (UC IPM).

Beckham after being stung more than 150 times by yellowjackets.

According to the GoFundMe, the toddler's parents, Mariah and Peyton, took him to the emergency room after his dad, Peyton, rescued him from the yellowjackets, where he was given Benadryl and morphine and sent home

Less than a day later, Beckham began turning yellow, so his parents rushed him back to the hospital, the GoFundMe said. 

At the hospital, doctors said Beckham's heart, liver and kidney were failing, and he was immediately transferred to the intensive care unit at a hospital in Savannah

Beckham in the hospital after the yellowjacket stings.

Beckham was only born with one working kidney, the GoFundMe said. 

The GoFundMe said Beckham was quickly put on a ventilator, kidney dialysis machine and life-saving IV medications. 

When the yellowjackets stung him, they deposited an excessive amount of venom into his body, which couldn't handle it, the GoFundMe said. 

Beckham Reed before the yellowjacket stings.

There is no specific antivenom for yellowjacket stings, and multi-sting events such as this one can cause much more serious issues than just an allergic reaction. 

According to UC IPM, destructive enzymes in wasp venom can cause significant health problems and aren't always recognized by health professionals. 

Since the stings, Beckham has remained in the hospital. 

"We have been waiting, watching and praying over his kidney numbers," the fundraiser said. 

Beckham Reed before the yellowjacket stings.

Per the GoFundMe's last update on Tuesday, Beckham was off of the ventilator, but his kidney levels were still high. 

"We are thankful for the positives such as Mariah being able to hold him, hearing his voice again, seeing his smirk and personality coming back," the update said. 

Beckham Reed before the yellowjacket stings.

Since its start, the fundraiser has amassed nearly $85,000 for Beckham and his family. 

To donate to Beckham's GoFundMe and learn more about his status, click here

