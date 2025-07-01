Killer bees found in Alabama prompting officials to set traps to protect communities, honeybee population

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Officials in Alabama say they euthanized a feral swarm of Africanized honeybees, also known as "killer bees," and precautions are now being made in an attempt to protect communities in the area and the local honeybee population.

The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADIA) said on Monday that the swarm was found in Barbour County by local beekeepers, close to the Alabama-Georgia state line in the Southeast.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The ADIA said that as a precaution, targeted monitoring efforts are now underway to assess and contain the presence of Africanized honeybees. Those precautions include deploying traps within a 5-mile radius of where the killer bees were found to attempt any additional activity.

Those efforts, the ADIA said, are part of the ongoing commitment to safeguard pollinators and to support local beekeepers.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

"There is no reason for public concern at this time, but we are treating this situation seriously," Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries Rick Pate said in a news release. "Our team is actively collaborating with local beekeepers and entomology experts to ensure swift detection and appropriate response.

Pate went on to say that protecting the health of local communities and Alabama's honeybee population remains a top priority.

Local beekeepers are also being contacted and being provided with guidance on how to recognize and manage the Africanized honeybees.

250 MILLION BEES UNLEASHES UPON NORTHERN WASHINGTON AFTER TRUCK OVERTURNS

What are killer bees?

According to the ADIA, Africanized honeybees are a hybrid of African and European honeybees. However, while they share many physical characteristics, the Africanized honeybees exhibit a more defensive behavior, especially when they are protecting their colonies.

In fact, officials said the killer bees may swarm more frequently and nest in a wider variety of locations, including inside utility boxes, debris piles and underground.

The ADIA said that honeybees, whether Africanized or European, do not pose a threat unless they are provoked. However, if they do go on the defense, Africanized honeybees may pursue their threat farther than European honeybees, up to a mile in some cases.

Officials are urging residents in the area to stay safe and not to disturb or try to remove any bee colonies or swarms, and to report any unusually aggressive bee behavior to the ADIA immediately.

Beekeepers are also being asked to remain vigilant and to report any changes to their colonies or if they suspect Africanized honeybees are in the area.