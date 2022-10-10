Full Hunter's Moon puts on a show for much of the nation blessed with clear skies

October's full moon, known as the Hunter's Moon, put on a show across much of the U.S. on Sunday night, but if you missed the show, you can get another glimpse of the nearly full moon on Monday night.

The moon officially became full Sunday evening but will look just about full for another day or two.

Photos came in from around the world of the full moon looming over city landmarks. But among the most dramatic was a perfectly-framed photo and video from Michael Seeley of SpaceX's Falcon 9 launch on Saturday evening that traveled right in front of the nearly full moon!

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the occasion is known as the "Hunter’s Moon" because it signifies the time of the year when hunters can easily spot animals before winter begins.

The FOX Forecast Center said because of a sweeping cold front and subsequent ridge of high pressure, most of the country will have clear skies and visibilities that should be good for seeing the moon.

An area of the country that may have visibility issues will be the Desert Southwest, where an unusually strong monsoon season continues to impact the region with clouds and rain. Some clouds and showers will also spread into western Texas and Oklahoma on Monday evening.

A few showers are roaming around the Northeast, while Florida will also see a return to scattered showers and thunderstorms Monday. A weak front in the Pacific Northwest will also keep some clouds around.

This was the last full moon during 2022's Daylight Saving Time. Clocks will officially change on Nov. 6, as most of the U.S. will fall back to Standard Time.

For those that miss the moon in all its glory, there will be two more chances to catch a full moon during the rest of 2022.

The next full moon will rise on Nov. 8, and the year will finish off with the "Cold Moon" on Dec. 7.

November’s "Beaver Moon" will be a special occasion because some of the world will be treated to a lunar eclipse.

NASA said the moon will appear to temporarily vanish in the sky when it passes through Earth’s shadow.

