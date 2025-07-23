Watch: Florida deputies wrangle alligator in front yard of home

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Here’s something you don’t see too often – unless you live in Florida, of course.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office shared nail-biting video of deputies safely (and calmly) responding to a home after a large alligator was found hanging out in the front yard.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The video, which was recorded on July 12, starts with deputies arriving at the home and devising a plan to wrangle the massive animal, then quickly getting to work to remove it. Deputies said that for safety reasons, deputies secured the area and coordinated the arrival of a licensed wildlife trapper.

Before the potentially dangerous operation began, deputies could be heard saying that the alligator was estimated to be between 8 and 9 feet in length. A strong rope was then placed around the animal, and the wrestling match began.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

Once the alligator is pulled from under the bushes on the front lawn, it can be seen thrashing around and entering its "death roll" in a desperate attempt to escape.

The video then cuts to the moment when the alligator is defeated and officials wrap something around its snout to prevent it from chomping on anyone or anything that gets too close. No injuries were reported.