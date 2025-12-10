Florida 7-Eleven gets surprise visit from huge gator, a week after another 600-pound beast found in Sarasota
The Sheriff's Office posted the video to Facebook, sharing, "Yes… it happened again. Another day, another gator – Sarasota’s really determined to make this a weekly series."
VENICE, FL.- An alligator just over 10 feet long wandered its way to a 7-Eleven in Venice, Florida, coming just one week after a 600-pound gator paid a visit to the streets of Sarasota.
Footage released by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office on Dec. 9 displays the efforts made to capture the giant gator, as reports mention that the officers were assisted by a contracted alligator wrangler.
The crew worked together to guide the alligator to the truck and carefully loaded it onto the trailer without causing any injury.
As alligators are native to Florida, more visits could be on the horizon.