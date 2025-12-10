Search
Florida 7-Eleven gets surprise visit from huge gator, a week after another 600-pound beast found in Sarasota

By Olivia Stephens Source FOX Weather
Giant Florida gator surprises staff at Venice 7-Eleven

Staff at the 7-Eleven in Venice, Florida received a surprise visit from a giant gator, coming in just over 10 feet long. This follows after a 600-pound gator was caught wandering the streets of Sarasota. The office puts it best, ‘Another day, another gator.’

VENICE, FL.- An alligator just over 10 feet long wandered its way to a 7-Eleven in Venice, Florida, coming just one week after a 600-pound gator paid a visit to the streets of Sarasota.

Footage released by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office on Dec. 9 displays the efforts made to capture the giant gator, as reports mention that the officers were assisted by a contracted alligator wrangler.

  • Sarasota County Sheriff's Officers, with help from an alligator wrangler, remove a giant gator the 7-Eleven parking lot in Venice, Florida
    Image 1 of 2

    Sarasota County Sheriff's Officers, with help from an alligator wrangler, remove a giant gator from the 7-Eleven parking lot in Venice, Florida (Sarasota County Sheriff's Officer Via Storyful)

  • Sarasota County Sheriff's Officers, with help from an alligator wrangler remove a giant gator the 7-Eleven parking lot in Venice, Florida
    Image 2 of 2

    Sarasota County Sheriff's Officers, with help from an alligator wrangler, remove a giant gator from the 7-Eleven parking lot in Venice, Florida (Sarasota County Sheriff's Officer Via Storyful)

The crew worked together to guide the alligator to the truck and carefully loaded it onto the trailer without causing any injury. 

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Officers load a giant alligator onto a trailer after it wondered to a 7-Eleven in Venice, Florida.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s Officers load a giant alligator onto a trailer after it wondered to a 7-Eleven in Venice, Florida. 

(Sarasota County Sheriff's Officer Via Storyful / FOX Weather)

The Sheriff's Office posted the video to Facebook, sharing, "Yes… it happened again. Another day, another gator – Sarasota’s really determined to make this a weekly series."

As alligators are native to Florida, more visits could be on the horizon. 

