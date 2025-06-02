Search
See it: Alligator found lounging at bottom Florida pool removed by trapper

This was the second gator that was found in a residential pool in the area on Saturday, according to officials.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
Florida alligator found lounging in residential swimming pool

The Martin County Sheriff’s office, along with the help of professional trapper Matt Hines, were able to capture and remove the gator from the bottom of the pool.

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – An uninvited guest made a splash in a residential pool in a Florida neighborhood on Saturday.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a 7-foot alligator lounging at the bottom of a pool. 

In a video of the encounter, the gator lay unfazed by police and professional trappers surrounding the water. Professional trapper Matt Hines easily hooked the gator by the neck. That led to the animal demonstrating a classic death roll in an attempt to break free.

The sheriff’s office noted that it is mating season for the species, which may cause some gators to travel into areas they normally wouldn’t visit.

"During this time, they become much more active and may travel into areas they don’t typically frequent — including fully fenced yards like this one," said the sheriff’s office in a Facebook post.

Officials said the gator likely broke into the property by climbing over or found its way under the fencing. 

This was the second time in one day that a gator had been found in a residential pool in the same area, officials said.

The sheriff’s office warned locals never to attempt to remove a gator unless they are trained professionals.

