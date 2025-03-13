Search
Watch: Monster-sized gator strolls through Florida golf course to catch some rays

Video shows the alligator observing the course before taking his final steps to relax and absorb vitamin C from the sun.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
A Florida woman captured the breathtaking moment of a humongous alligator wandering on a golf course.

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A Florida woman captured the breathtaking moment of a humongous alligator wandering on a golf course.

Golfers did not seem to notice the gator slowly walking along the course at Stonegate Oaks in Kissimmee

The alligator seems to observe the course before taking his final steps to relax and absorb some vitamin C from the sun.

Shirley Schultz, who captured the video with her husband, told FOX 35 Orlando they were both shocked by the size of the gator.

Shirley Schultz, who captured the video with her husband, said they were both shocked by the size of the gator.

(Shirley Shultz)

Alligators are ectothermic, which means they rely on external sources of heat to regulate their body temperature, says the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Alligators control their body temperatures by basking in the sun or moving to warmer or cooler air temperatures.

The big fella seemed to be looking for a place to relax in the sun, despite interrupting people on the course.

