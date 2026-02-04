Photos: First responders use snowmobiles to rescue stranded drivers in heavy snow conditions

IRON COUNTY, Utah – First responders in Iron County, Utah, were tasked with a complex rescue of four individuals traveling over Cedar Mountain on Saturday.

The four had been traveling in separate vehicles over Cedar Mountain on Jan. 31, when the group encountered multiple downed trees blocking the roadway on their route, according to Iron County Search and Rescue.

Due to intense winter weather, snow accumulations ranged from 10 to 12 inches, preventing the group from turning around.

With nightfall approaching and plummeting winter temperatures, they decided to call for help.

According to officials, six search-and-rescue members were deployed on snowmobiles to reach the area amid heavy snowfall. Teams located both vehicles and all four individuals.

Rescue teams safely escorted the group off the mountain and reunited the individuals with their families.

"Snow accumulation, fallen timber and impassable roads can occur without warning — especially after storms or wind events," search and rescue officials said. "What may be passable during daylight hours can quickly become dangerous after dark."