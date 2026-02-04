Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Photos: First responders use snowmobiles to rescue stranded drivers in heavy snow conditions

Snow accumulations between 10 to 12 inches prevented the group from turning around.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
The U.S. Coast Guard used a helicopter and a rescue basket to hoist and safely extract three duck hunters whose boat ran aground in rough weather, leaving them stranded on Sunday (Jan. 25, 2026).

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard successfully rescue three duck hunters in New Orleans

The U.S. Coast Guard used a helicopter and a rescue basket to hoist and safely extract three duck hunters whose boat ran aground in rough weather, leaving them stranded on Sunday (Jan. 25, 2026).

IRON COUNTY, Utah – First responders in Iron County, Utah, were tasked with a complex rescue of four individuals traveling over Cedar Mountain on Saturday.

The four had been traveling in separate vehicles over Cedar Mountain on Jan. 31, when the group encountered multiple downed trees blocking the roadway on their route, according to Iron County Search and Rescue.

Due to intense winter weather, snow accumulations ranged from 10 to 12 inches, preventing the group from turning around.

Four individuals became stuck in nearly a foot of snow on Cedar Mountain in Utah, requiring rescue by snowmobile.

Four individuals became stuck in nearly a foot of snow on Cedar Mountain in Utah, requiring rescue by snowmobile.

(Iron County Search and Rescue / Facebook)

WHAT IS HYPOTHERMIA AND WHAT CAN YOU DO TO PREVENT IT?

With nightfall approaching and plummeting winter temperatures, they decided to call for help.

According to officials, six search-and-rescue members were deployed on snowmobiles to reach the area amid heavy snowfall. Teams located both vehicles and all four individuals.

The Iron County Search and Rescue Team used snowmobiles to reach four stranded travelers after they became stuck in heavy snow.

The Iron County Search and Rescue Team used snowmobiles to reach four stranded travelers after they became stuck in heavy snow.

(Iron County Search and Rescue / Facebook)

Rescue teams safely escorted the group off the mountain and reunited the individuals with their families.

HOW TO SURVIVE IN YOUR CAR IF YOU'RE STUCK IN A WINTER STORM

"Snow accumulation, fallen timber and impassable roads can occur without warning — especially after storms or wind events," search and rescue officials said. "What may be passable during daylight hours can quickly become dangerous after dark."

Tags
Loading...