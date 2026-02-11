See it: Iconic black sand beach endures intense, transformational coastal erosion

REYNISFJARA, Iceland – An iconic beach in Iceland is undergoing some massive changes due to uncontrollable circumstances.

Reynisfjara Beach, also known as the black sand beach, is most famous for its black volcanic sand and towering rock pillars rising out of the North Atlantic Ocean.

These structures, called Reynisdrangar, stand 216-feet tall and are made of the same geological formation as Reynisfjall, according to Visit South Iceland.

Sadly, the beach has started undergoing intense erosion since the start of February, transforming the iconic beach’s appearance for visitors from around the world.

The cause of this event is strong easterly winds that create high wave activity in January and early February, according to Arcticportal.org. This has repeatedly pushed back sand and stones farther along the south coast, causing massive erosion.

Arcticportal.org is a nonprofit organization based in Iceland that provides extensive data, mapping and information on the arctic and northern regions.

As a result, most of the beach is left exposed due to persistent erosion. Many beach access areas and walking paths are inaccessible due to current conditions.

This location has long been known for its beauty, but also its hazards. While visitors are amazed by the sudden shift in beach conditions, there is still a serious risk if you get too close to the water.

According to officials, the waves are deceptive and have caused the deaths of several visitors in recent years.

It remains uncertain as to when the sand will be redeposited and return to normal, but it represents a prime example of how unique and deadly the world’s coastal systems can be.