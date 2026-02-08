Search
Daring rescue: Surfer clings to lobster trap buoy after being swept away from shore

The man was surfing at a California beach when a powerful high surf dragged him out to sea and caused him to lose his surfboard.

By Alexandra Myers Source FOX Weather
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department rescued a 26-year-old surfer in California who was swept out to sea, using aerial drones to help locate him. The surfer survived by clinging to a lobster trap buoy until emergency personnel arrived.

GOLETA, Calif. - A surfer survived a close call Friday by clinging to a lobster trap buoy after he was swept away from shore.

The man, who is in his 20s, was surfing at Haskell Beach in Goleta, California, when a powerful high surf dragged him out to sea and caused him to lose his surfboard.

The surfer managed to grab onto a lobster trap buoy and held onto it until law enforcement arrived to save him.

At the time of the incident, the man was surfing with a friend who immediately called 911 when he noticed the surfer was missing.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department arrived at the scene and began the initial shoreline search. Crews were able to locate the missing man's surfboard, which had washed up on the beach.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department rescues surfer using aerial drones

Following that, the fire department deployed aerial drones with infrared cameras to scan the ocean. Officials spotted the missing surfer about one-fourth of a mile offshore.

Drone footage showed rescue swimmers making their way out to the man. Officials then made contact with him and safely escorted him back to shore.

"Thanks to the quick-thinking friend, our dedicated SBC Fire teams and the life-saving drone technology," the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said in a social media post.

This map shows where law enforcement found the missing surfer. 

(Santa Barbara County Fire Department / FOX Weather)

The surfer was evaluated by paramedics on the beach where they determined he did not need medical attention.

The Santa Barabra County Fire Department is now warning residents to be extra cautious in rough waters.

"Safety reminder: Never go into the ocean alone—especially in rough conditions. It can save lives," the Santa Barbara County Fire Department said.

