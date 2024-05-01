Magnitude 4.1 earthquake rattles Los Angeles area

CORONA, Calif. — A small earthquake rattled the Los Angeles area Wednesday afternoon, bringing a little jolt to the post-lunch midweek doldrums in southern California.

The USGS gave a preliminary magnitude of 4.1 to the quake, which struck at 1:49 p.m. PT and was centered just over 5 miles southwest of the eastern Los Angeles suburb of Corona.

The quake was shallow, listed at a depth of just about 1 mile, the USGS said.

Earthquakes of that magnitude are not uncommon in the region and preliminary estimates from the USGS suggest the shaking was weak to light.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said there were no reports of any damage or injuries. Still, as per protocol, the LAFD says it will go into "earthquake mode" and all 106 fire departments will fan out across the city to check critical infrastructure for any areas of concern.

An earthquake early warning system, managed by the USGS, did notify some California residents ahead of the shaking.