Watch: Great white shark feeds on dead whale as it drifts toward New York

EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. – A massive humpback whale became the main course for great white sharks in the Atlantic as the fatty carcass floated towards the shore.

Chris Paparo, owner of Fish Guy Photos, was notified last Wednesday of a dead humpback whale floating 5 miles south of East Hampton, New York. He flew his drone to check it out and found a 10-foot great white shark feeding on the carcass in the ocean.

"If you watch to the end, you'll see it chomp away and take off a huge chunk of blubber," he said.

Paparo said he shared his video with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy to see if they are able to identify the shark.

In a separate video Paparo shot a day after the discovery, the whale had floated in about 55-feet of water south of Shinnecock Inlet, which is less than a mile from shore. Paparo then submerged his underwater GoPro from his boat for a quick swim by of the white shark.

After the whale drifted into Shinnecock Inlet, it was brought to shore in Hampton Bays on Thursday afternoon, according to NOAA Fisheries New England/Mid-Atlantic.

The Atlantic Marine Conservation Society & Marine Mammal Stranding Center performed a necropsy on the deceased humpback whale, which showed that it was a 47-foot-long male.

"While this carcass was heavily decomposed, scientists observed bruising in the blubber & muscle on both sides of the head," NOAA Fisheries New England/Mid-Atlantic said. "The cause of death was suspected blunt force trauma."

Samples have been collected for further analysis, and the whale was buried on the beach.

Second dead whale found nearby

The United States Army Corps of Engineers and New Jersey Fish and Wildlife towed another dead whale from Raritan Bay to Gateway National Recreation Area in Sandy Hook, New Jersey.

Preliminary necropsy results indicate that this was a 28-foot-long female.

"This animal had bruises, lacerations and fractures in several places across its body, including fractures on its skull and left pectoral fin, which had been severed," NOAA said. The preliminary cause of death is suspect blunt and sharp force trauma consistent with vessel strike."

The whale was also buried on the beach.

While these whales were seen on the same day, officials said their different levels of decomposition indicates that these strandings were not related.

While viewing a whale is a spectacular experience, NOAA is reminding people to stay at least 100 feet away from whales. This is equivalent to about 3 school buses.

"This is to protect the whale, you, and your boat," NOAA said.

All whales are protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act, which prohibits people from harming or harassing them.

According to NOAA, if your behavior changes their behavior, that may be considered harassment.