‘Step up’: Biden says US doing its part to fight climate change but global efforts required

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt – Speaking to a packed house Friday in Egypt, President Joe Biden said he is confident the U.S. is on track to meet its emissions goals by the end of the decade, but other nations also need to do their part.

COP27, the United Nations climate change summit, has brought together nearly 200 countries with the goal of concentrating efforts to address the shared threat.

Biden said the Inflation Reduction Act passed during the summer included $368 billion to support a U.S. transition to clean energy. He said these efforts have put the country on a path to reduce emissions by about 50% below 2005 levels by 2030.

"I can stand here as the president of the United States of America and say with confidence the United States of America will meet our emissions targets by 2030," Biden said.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The president reminded the gathered leaders that the U.S. cannot reverse climate change on its own. He called for richer nations to do more to help developing countries prepare and adapt. He said technology developed by the U.S. during a clean-energy transition will be shared with the world.

"If countries can finance coal in developing countries, there’s no reason why we can’t finance clean energy in developing (countries)," Biden said.

According to Biden, about 130 countries are part of a methane emissions agreement spearheaded by the U.S. The effort is aimed at reducing emissions of the most potent greenhouse gas by 30% by 2030. He said the U.S. is investing $20B in mitigation work such as capping orphaned oil and gas wells and improving industrial equipment in that sector to reduce emissions.

"All told, these steps will reduce U.S. methane emissions from coverage sources by 87% below the levels of 2005 by 2030," Biden said.

MAJOR GREENHOUSE GASES INCREASED LAST YEAR BUT METHANE HIT RECORD LEVELS, REPORT SAYS

The president said preserving the natural environment should also be a cornerstone of any plan to address climate change.

"The best part is we don’t have to develop any new technologies," Biden said. "We just have to make clear – forests are more valuable when they’re preserved than when they’re destroyed. It’s that basic."

Biden said that even with all these efforts, more still needs to be done by every country on Earth.

"To permanently bend the emissions curve, every nation needs to step up," Biden said.