Earth & Space
Published

Baby deer unstuck from fence after trying to break into Georgia jail

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
A sheriff's deputy in Newnan, Georgia had to rescue a baby deer from a fence outside the sheriff's office and jail. The deer was put into the back of the deputy's car while he released the animal into a nearby wooded area. 

NEWNAN, Ga.– A fawn was detained and put in the back of a sheriff's car after trying to break through a fence and into a Georgia jail. 

Coweta County Sheriff's Deputy Austin Webb was doing paperwork in the parking lot outside the sheriff's office/jail when witnesses alerted him to the fawn, who was stuck in a fence. 

Deputy Webb's body camera video chronicled the baby deer's capture and release.

In the video, Webb turns a corner from the parking lot where a small fawn is pacing back and forth in front of a fence. 

"There's a baby deer over here," someone in the background yells to the sheriff's deputy. 

As he approaches the fawn, it frantically tries to jump between the fence bars, getting stuck. 

Deer tries to jump through fence outside sheriff's office

(Coweta County Sheriff's Office/TMX / FOX Weather)

"Come here, come here," Webb said to the small animal.

He scoops the deer up, and heads back toward his sheriff's vehicle in the parking lot. 

"I'm going to put him in my backseat for a second," Webb tells the people who alerted him to the baby deer. 

The deer squirms in his arms, bleating in protest, trying to escape. 

"I know, buddy," Webb said to the deer, as the bleating continued. 

Deputy Webb puts the fawn into his backseat. 

(Coweta County Sheriff's Office/TMX / FOX Weather)

Webb then opened the back door to his car and sat the deer on the backseat. 

The next clip showed Webb in the driver's seat, driving toward a wooded area outside the parking lot. 

You can hear the deer thrashing around in the backseat as Webb tries to find a spot to drop him off. 

"Quit for just a second, little guy," Webb said. "Don't need you to hurt yourself." 

The fawn is released into the woods across from the sheriff's office.

(Coweta County Sheriff's Office / FOX Weather)

The sheriff's office said Webb released the deer in the woods across from the sheriff's office. 

It was unclear if the fawn was able to relocate with its mother. 

