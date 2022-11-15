Search

'We're all family now!': Australian wedding ceremony delayed due to feisty fighting kangaroos

'Weddings are all fun and games until the guests start to fight,' comedian and radio personality Mitch Churi joked while the marsupials were seen ducking it out.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
WARNING: Video above may contain language that some could find offensive. Viewer discretion is advised.

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia A wedding ceremony in the community of Jervis Bay, New South Wales, Australia, was temporarily delayed earlier this week when two feisty kangaroos began to fight as guests looked on and recorded the battle.

In one of the videos recorded by comedian and radio personality Mitch Churi, the kangaroos exchanged a flurry of kicks and gut punches.

"Weddings are all fun and games until the guests start to fight," Churi joked while the marsupials were seen ducking it out.

According to Churi, the spirited battle broke out moments before the ceremony was getting ready to begin.

"Everybody stopped looking for the bride and groom and spent 20 minutes watching the fight," he told Storyful.

Are kangaroos dangerous?

According to the Queensland Department of Environment and Science, both male and female kangaroos can grow to be quite large, making them powerful animals capable of injuring people. So, those who come across a kangaroo need to be cautious.

It's also important to note that female kangaroos and joeys (baby kangaroos) that are old enough to be out of their mother's pouch can also become aggressive if they believe a person is a threat to their young.

