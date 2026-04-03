Artemis II mission: Orion spacecraft to line up for moon flyby on Monday

The crew onboard NASA's Artemis II mission is hurtling toward the moon and is expected to begin its historic flyby on Monday.

As of Sunday morning, they were more than two-thirds of the way there, preparing to be captured by lunar gravity, the "moon's influence," late Sunday night before beginning Monday's historic flyby.

See the complete day-by-day guide for the Artemis II mission below:

TIMELINE: A DAY-BY-DAY GUIDE TO THE 10-DAY ARTEMIS II MISSION TO BRING HUMANITY BACK TO THE MOON

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Artemis II marks humanity's first return to the moon in 50 years and will travel to the lunar far side — farther than any crewed spacecraft has gone before.

This mission serves as a critical test for the Orion spacecraft and a key building block of the Artemis program, which hopes to establish a long-term lunar base by 2030.

NASA PAUSES GATEWAY LUNAR-ORBIT SPACE STATION TO BUILD LUNAR BASE ON THE MOON

Late last night, the crew caught a historic first glimpse of the Orientale basin.

"This mission marks the first time the entire basin has been seen with human eyes," NASA said on X.

ARTEMIS II BEGINS FIRST FULL DAY IN SPACE, PERFORMING CRITICAL SYSTEM CHECKS, MANEUVERS ON HISTORIC MISSION

After breaking free from Earth's orbit Thursday, the four-person crew coasted through the void of space on a direct course to the moon, having completed pre-planned, precise course corrections early Friday, with NASA announcing the crew was more than halfway to the moon and officially closer to it than Earth.

TFW your bestie enters the chat.



During Thursday’s downlink with the Artemis II crew, the zero-gravity indicator, Rise, made an appearance and the crew’s reaction says it all. Not only an important instrument—the ZGI also reminds the astronauts of home. 🌎 pic.twitter.com/7idIvYiKv4 — NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) April 3, 2026

Throughout the weekend, the crew made final steering nudges to ensure Orion entered the correct orbital slot, guaranteeing the spacecraft would be able to "whip around" the moon.

As they prepared for Monday’s lunar flyby, the crew exercised, practiced medical response procedures and tested the spacecraft’s emergency communications system in deep space, NASA said.

MEET THE ASTRONAUTS PREPARING FOR HUMANITY’S RETURN TO THE MOON ON THE ARTEMIS II MISSION

Orion is expected to enter the lunar gravitational sphere of influence — where the moon's gravity is stronger than Earth's — in preparation for Monday's flyby when they will reach maximum distance from home.

Along the way, the crew members — Commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover and specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen — practiced zero-gravity CPR and other emergency procedures.

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The crew also tested a special exercise device onboard to determine if it significantly impacted Orion's flight path. At the same time, engineers continued to monitor the spacecraft’s life support system, which maintained a comfortable cabin environment during the heavy physical exertion.

The crew spoke to Trace Gallagher, the host of FOX News @ Night, late Thursday, and was eager to thank their families for their support for the first time since launching.

Commander Wiseman highlighted the incredible achievement of the American space program.

"This is unbelievable, that we can put our minds to something and pull it off," Wiseman said.

EVERYDAY INNOVATIONS BORN FROM SPACE TRAVEL

Mission Specialist Koch explained how the crew was getting adjusted to living in space, telling Gallagher that she was very comfortable sleeping upside down in zero gravity.

NASA released the first high-resolution images of Earth from the Orion spacecraft on Friday. These pictures of the African continent were actually taken at night.

Historic launch

The historic flight launched Wednesday at 6:35:12 p.m. ET from the Kennedy Space Center.

A few hours before the mission's launch window opened, the mission very briefly entered a "No-Go" range, while they addressed a glitch with the Flight Termination System.

After roughly 45 minutes, the mission returned to "Go" and things continued as planned.

FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell covered the launch live, describing the atmosphere during the launch as "electric."

Mission control in Houston reported Friday that the Orion spacecraft is performing excellently.

ARTEMIS II BRINGS PIECES OF THE PAST ON ITS HISTORIC DEEP SPACE VOYAGE

After whipping around the moon Monday, the crew will begin the voyage home, set to splash down next Friday afternoon in the Pacific Ocean.