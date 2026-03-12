Army of rescuers save man pinned under a fallen tree in Mount Hood National Forest

MT. HOOD, Oregon –Rescuers swarmed Mount Hood National Forest after a logger was struck and pinned by a falling tree, launching a complex operation in rugged, remote terrain that culminated in an Oregon National Guard Black Hawk helicopter airlift.

At approximately 11:10 a.m. on March 9, Estacada Fire District crews were dispatched to a remote area in the Mount Hood National Forest after reports that a logger had been struck by a falling tree and suffered a broken leg and possibly additional injuries.

As of 2025, Mount Hood National Forest is directed to produce approximately 24 to 26 million board feet of timber annually, according to Bark.org. Oregon is one of the top lumber producers in the U.S. with nearly 30 million acres of forest area, and is a top contributor to the U.S.'s booming, multi-billion-dollar timber industry.

Fire crews responded to the remote location where the logging operation was taking place, locating the injured individual from below a hillside. Crews had a tough time reaching the person due to extremely challenging, steep terrain, significant elevation change and numerous downed trees.

Eventually, firefighters hiked and climbed through the difficult terrain to reach the patient, providing immediate medical assistance to the injured logger. After stabilizing the victim, an air ambulance from Life Flight Network was initially requested. However, due to the terrain and dense tree cover, the aircraft failed to safely secure the patient.

Given the circumstances in the rugged, remote wilderness of Mount Hood National Forest, extracting the injured victim proved to be an impossible task without air support. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office assisted in coordinating additional aerial rescue resources.

The Oregon Army National Guard responded with an HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, which successfully conducted a hoist rescue operation to safely remove the patient from the steep hillside.

They were then transported to a local hospital for further care and were reported to be in stable condition.

An army of rescuers chugged through rugged terrain to save the injured logger, performing one of the most dangerous jobs in America.

One of the most dangerous occupations in America

You might not know it, but logging is considered one of the most dangerous jobs in America, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

In the field, workplace hazards surround loggers in every direction. Equipped with chainsaws and logging machines, the tools and equipment required on the job pose hazards wherever they are used.

As loggers operate dangerous tools and equipment, they deal with massive weights, carefully coordinating falling, rolling and sliding trees and logs.

The hazards grow substantially when dangerous environmental and weather conditions are factored in, such as rugged terrain like in Mount Hood, in addition to environmental concerns stemming from inclement weather like rain, snow, lightning, winds or freezing cold.

On top of all the dangers in the details of the work alone, many logging operations occur on remote and isolated work sites where healthcare facilities are not immediately accessible.

Given the combination of dangerous workplace hazards that are the norm for loggers, every day in the field is a significant risk, regardless of the type of timber being logged, where it is logged or the end use of the wood.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the fatal work injury rate for logging workers in 2024 was 110.4 deaths per 100,000 workers.

The high-stakes rescue in Mount Hood National Forest exemplifies the coordinated efforts of multiple first responder teams who worked together to save an injured man. Without their swift and disciplined response, the outcome could have been far more severe.