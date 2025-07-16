Search
Gear up for flooding and heavy rain with these expert-recommended items to keep you dry

Stay dry and ready for anything. These expert-approved items will help you navigate any downpour and stay comfortably dry.

By Caitlyn Martyn Source FOX Weather
Stay ready for wet weather conditions like rain and floods with this list of FOX Weather meteorologist-recommended gear from windproof umbrellas to water-repellent backpacks and apparel.

(iStock / FOX Weather)

When the skies open up, being prepared can make all the difference. FOX Weather meteorologists and correspondents shared a list of essentials that stand up to the wettest conditions. From reliable rain jackets and sturdy umbrellas to innovative waterproof shoe coverings, these expert-approved items will help you navigate any downpour and stay comfortably dry. 

Apparel 

These waterproof layers and footwear keep you dry during wet weather. 

Eddie Bauer rain jacket: on sale for $79.20 (29% off)

Original price: $99

Stay dry no matter the forecast with this rain jacket designed to shed moisture.

(Amazon / FOX Weather)

When the forecast calls for wet, rainy weather, equip yourself with this Eddie Bauer rain jacket. Featuring two layers of waterproof material, it sheds moisture and keeps you dry. The adjustable hood can be opened up or tucked away for added convenience. There is also a women’s option available. 

Columbia rain jacket: on sale for $40 (20% off)

Original price: $50

Man wering Columbia rain jacket

This rain jacket packs easily and can be thrown on at a moment's notice.

(Amazon)

This Columbia rain jacket folds into itself for easy transport. It has a stow-away hood that unfolds at the collar, making sure you’re prepared at a moment’s notice. If you're not a fan of a traditional rain jacket, consider this hooded poncho that keeps you dry in heavy rain, snow, or wind. 

Dunlop rain boots: on sale for $23.99 (19% off) 

Original price: $29.66

Whether you’re working or not, these heavy-duty rain boots keep feet warm and dry.

(Amazon / FOX Weather)

Designed for working outside in the rain, these boots are heavy-duty (yet surprisingly lightweight). They feature a slip-resistant sole and a steel toe for protection against potential hazards during wear. 

Hunter rain boots: $165

Hunter rain boots on white background

These Hunter rain boots blend style with functionality.

(Amazon / FOX Weather)

These Hunter rain boots are both functional — they block water from getting your feet wet — and stylish. 

Waterproof shoe covers: $19.89

Waterproofing shoe covers

These shoe covers slide on over your footwear for easy waterproofing.

(Amazon / FOX Weather)

 These waterproof shoe covers slip over any footwear to keep them dry during rainstorms. Keep them in your go-bag or work bag to stay prepared when rain starts coming down. 

Accessories 

Accessories like umbrellas and water-repellent backpacks are essential during storms. 

Windproof umbrella: $68

This compact, lightweight umbrella packs neatly into bags and stands strong against wind.

(Amazon / FOX Weather)

A recommendation of FOX Weather meteorologist Steve Benderthis windproof travel umbrella is compact, lightweight and is intended to be tucked neatly into your bag or backpack. It takes up only 12 inches of space and weighs less than a pound. It has a super-strong frame that withstands heavy rains and strong winds up to 45 miles per hour. This umbrella is similarly portable and is designed to endure intense weather at up to 85 miles per hour. 

Carhartt backpack: $69.99

Carry your essentials through any weather emergency with this water-repellent backpack.

(Carhartt / FOX Weather)

FOX Weather meteorologist Bob Van Dillen uses this durable, water-repellent backpack to carry go-bag essentials during weather emergencies. Thanks to patented Rain Defender technology, items inside the bag stay dry, while padded pockets safely stow electronics and zip pouches fit important items like your keys and wallet. 

Dry bag: on sale for $9.59 (20% off)

Original price: $11.99

This dry bag floats on water and keeps essentials dry and safe. 

(Amazon / FOX Weather)

FOX Weather meteorologist Kiyana Lewis recommends this dry bag that keeps valuables safe and dry in floods or heavy rain. It floats on water, repels moisture and is sealed with welded seams.

Magnetic portable charger: on sale for $23.99 (38% off)

Original price: $38.99

Stay charged safely in wet conditions with this magnetic power bank.

(Amazon / FOX Weather)

FOX Weather correspondent Brandy Campbell says that when there’s lots of water, plugging into outlets can become unsafe. A magnetic power bank like this one charges your devices without electricity.

