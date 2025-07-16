Gear up for flooding and heavy rain with these expert-recommended items to keep you dry

When the skies open up, being prepared can make all the difference. FOX Weather meteorologists and correspondents shared a list of essentials that stand up to the wettest conditions. From reliable rain jackets and sturdy umbrellas to innovative waterproof shoe coverings, these expert-approved items will help you navigate any downpour and stay comfortably dry.

Apparel

These waterproof layers and footwear keep you dry during wet weather.

Original price: $99

When the forecast calls for wet, rainy weather, equip yourself with this Eddie Bauer rain jacket . Featuring two layers of waterproof material, it sheds moisture and keeps you dry. The adjustable hood can be opened up or tucked away for added convenience. There is also a women’s option available.

Original price: $50

This Columbia rain jacket folds into itself for easy transport. It has a stow-away hood that unfolds at the collar, making sure you’re prepared at a moment’s notice. If you're not a fan of a traditional rain jacket, consider this hooded poncho that keeps you dry in heavy rain, snow, or wind.

Original price: $29.66

Designed for working outside in the rain, these boots are heavy-duty (yet surprisingly lightweight). They feature a slip-resistant sole and a steel toe for protection against potential hazards during wear.

These Hunter rain boots are both functional — they block water from getting your feet wet — and stylish.

These waterproof shoe covers slip over any footwear to keep them dry during rainstorms. Keep them in your go-bag or work bag to stay prepared when rain starts coming down.

Accessories

Accessories like umbrellas and water-repellent backpacks are essential during storms.

A recommendation of FOX Weather meteorologist Steve Bender , this windproof travel umbrella is compact, lightweight and is intended to be tucked neatly into your bag or backpack. It takes up only 12 inches of space and weighs less than a pound. It has a super-strong frame that withstands heavy rains and strong winds up to 45 miles per hour. This umbrella is similarly portable and is designed to endure intense weather at up to 85 miles per hour.

FOX Weather meteorologist Bob Van Dillen uses this durable, water-repellent backpack to carry go-bag essentials during weather emergencies. Thanks to patented Rain Defender technology, items inside the bag stay dry, while padded pockets safely stow electronics and zip pouches fit important items like your keys and wallet.

Original price: $11.99

FOX Weather meteorologist Kiyana Lewis recommends this dry bag that keeps valuables safe and dry in floods or heavy rain. It floats on water, repels moisture and is sealed with welded seams.

Original price: $38.99