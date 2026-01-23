Smart ways to prep your home before a major snowstorm

Powerful storms are barreling toward the South, Southeast, and much of the East Coast. With more than a foot of snow expected in some areas — and more storms likely later this season — now’s the time to get prepared. From black ice and power outages to plunging temps, early prep can help prevent frozen pipes and keep your family safe. Whether you need power banks, pipe insulation, or a trusty snow shovel that won't break, here’s what to grab before the next storm hits.

Having a first-aid kit on hand during a storm is key — it lets you handle minor emergencies like cuts, scrapes or burns. This 80-piece kit includes essentials like Band-Aids, Neosporin, Tylenol, gauze, and more, all packed in a compact case that fits easily in an emergency bag or under your car seat.

Winter storms often mean power outages — stay prepared with this four-pack of mini flashlights. Each one features three brightness levels, plus strobe and SOS modes, and uses military-grade aluminum and steel to handle tough conditions. Pull the head forward for long-distance focus or zoom out for a wide floodlight, then stash them around the house for quick access.

Need hands-free lighting? This two-pack of waterproof headlamps delivers eight lighting modes and up to 10 hours of runtime on a full charge.

Keep your phone, laptop and other electronics charged with a power bank so you stay connected during an outage. This one includes built-in cables — USB, Lightning and micro USB — that let you charge both Apple and Android devices without needing extras.

Need more power? The Anker Solix C300 delivers double the output but still feels light enough to carry room to room. It includes seven charging ports — made up of one car port and six USB options — and features a pop-up light that brightens your space while your devices charge.

If you prefer something with outlets, the Jackery Explorer 300 powers small appliances, lights or medical equipment with a mix of USB ports and standard household plugs.

A backup generator comes in handy no matter where you live — especially during long power outages. The 8,000-watt WEN dual-fuel generator runs on both propane and gasoline and powers most appliances for up to 10.5 hours.

For even more power, the Westinghouse 12,500-watt generator runs for up to 12 hours on propane or gas. The remote start feature makes it easy to turn on without stepping outside.

To power an entire home, the DuroMax 13,000-watt generator is a solid and reliable pick. It supports refrigerators, heat pumps, central heating and AC systems, along with appliances and electronics — all at once. The dual-fuel model runs on propane or gasoline, and a front-facing switch lets you change fuel types instantly.

When cell towers and internet service fail, an emergency radio can keep you connected. The FosPower emergency radio delivers weather alerts and emergency updates while also working as a power bank to charge a phone or tablet. You can power it with a cord, hand crank, built-in solar panel or backup batteries. For extra safety, it also includes a flashlight and an SOS alarm.

During cold snaps, insulating your pipes helps prevent costly damage, especially in older homes. Frost King’s foil wrap adds a protective foam layer that helps keep pipes from freezing. For a faster fix, self-sealing foam sleeves snap over copper pipes in seconds and require no tools.

Hand warmers come in clutch during freezing temperatures. Rechargeable models deliver hours of heat and allow synced or individual control, reaching temperatures up to 126 degrees. If you forget to charge them, keep a 45-pack of single-use warmers on standby — just shake to activate and stay warm for up to 11 hours.

A waterproof blanket is a cold-weather essential. It comes in handy whether you’re stuck outside, lose heat indoors or just need an extra layer. The Down Under Outdoors blanket holds up well in tough conditions, with a wind-resistant polyester backing and soft, anti-pilling fleece on the other side. It comes in dozens of colors and patterns and rolls up neatly for easy storage.

Alongside your other emergency supplies, a prepacked preparedness kit is a smart addition. This 250-piece survival kit stays compact but includes essentials like a foldable shovel, knife and tent, plus a first-aid kit stocked with bandages, rubber gloves, gauze and other basics for minor injuries. Keep one in your car and store another at home.

Ice melt clears driveways fast, helping you get out safely during icy conditions. This 50-pound bag from Snow Joe uses ingredients that won’t damage your driveway or harm your lawn and plants. It’s also low-tracking, so you won’t drag residue inside. One bag can last through several weeks of freezing temps, so it's safe to say that a little goes a long way.

If you have pets at home, standard ice melt can sting their paws. Just For Pets ice melt skips the rock salt but still melts ice quickly, keeping your walkways clear and your animals comfortable.

When snow is in the forecast, grab a reliable shovel to stay ahead of the storm. The heavy-duty Yocada snow shovel features a classic 16-inch blade that clears wide paths fast, and a dual-handle design that helps reduce strain on your back.

For quicker clearing, go with a sled-style snow shovel. It works like a push snowplow, making it easier to move large piles without lifting or tossing.

A snow blower clears your driveway in minutes, making it just what you need when a big storm hits. This Kobalt battery-powered model stays lightweight, skips the fuel and works well for snowfalls up to 6 inches. For heavy storms, make a few clearing passes to stay ahead.

In snowier climates, go with a tougher machine. The Craftsman Performance snow blower powers through up to 20 inches of snow and ice, using sawtooth steel augers. Its two built-in LED headlights also make it easy to clear snow after dark.

After the storm clears, grab an ice scraper to clean off your car. This extendable model makes it easy to reach the roof, with a snow brush on one end and an ice scraper on the other to break through buildup.

Get even more bang for your buck with this two-pack that includes standard scrapers with built-in brushes — great for sharing with family or helping out a neighbor.

