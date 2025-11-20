Get winter-ready with early Black Friday generator markdowns – up to 66% off

Power outages are a huge pain, and can seriously disrupt your life. Stop worrying about what will happen to the food in your fridge or your pipes this winter if you lose power, and invest in a generator.

In the lead up to Black Friday, we've found the best generator deals, featuring trusted brands like Honda, Anker, Jackery and Westinghouse.

Jackery Explorer 2000 v2 portable power station: $699 (53% off)

Anker SOLIX F2000 portable power station: $899 (55% off)

Anker SOLIX C1000 Gen 2 portable power station with solar panel: $549 (66% off)

MARBERO camping portable power station: $60.46 (45% off)

EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station: $1,329 (53% off)

Handheld portable power bank: $66.49 (34% off)

GENMAX portable inverter generator: $999.99 (20% off)

Backup generators

Original price: $2,799

What we love: It's about 77 pounds – lightweight for its power capabilities.

What to be aware of: May require firmware update to use all features.

The Jackery HomePower 3600 Plus is a dream power bank for emergencies, and now you can get $1,100 off by adding your email before checkout. The durable battery can power a fridge for up to 14 days. With multiple charging ports, you have the ability to power nine devices simultaneously. It has a more than 10-year lifespan and can be added as emergency backup with a one-touch manual transfer switch. Attach another Jackery solar panel for additional charging.

Original price: $1,799

What we love: The highly durable all-metal frame and dual-fuel option.

What to be aware of: Although the wheels make it easy to roll, the generator weighs more than 240 pounds, which may make it difficult to move.

The DuroMax 13,000-watt generator is made with heavy-duty metal and no plastic parts, so it’s designed to last, even in the harshest weather conditions. The solid-fill wheels make this generator a strong portable option. Bring it to your camp or RV or easily store it at home and roll it out if there’s a power outage.

Choose between two fuel options: gas or propane. There’s also a wide variety of outlets, including a 50-amp outlet that can easily power your home’s appliances and lights should you lose power. The push start button also makes it easy to power up the generator.

Original price: $1,299

What we love: The power bank has 11 ports and the battery charges to 80% in just 60 minutes.

What to be aware of: Some reviewers note that the battery doesn't last as long as other brands.

A BLUETTI power bank offers four AC outlets, a DC port, a car port, two USB ports and others, for a total of 11 ports. It charges electronics, runs appliances and keeps the lights on at home. Charging the generator takes up to 3.8 hours, but you can go from 0% to 80% in just 60 minutes. Compatible with solar panels, you can also charge the generator on the go.

Original price: $1,299

What we love: The fact that it’s lightweight and ultra-quiet. You can also connect other generators for added power.

What to be aware of: This generator will only run for about four hours when connected to certain appliances or tools that require more power.

Honda generators consistently come out on top with reviewers. Honda’s 2,200-watt generator is an ultra-portable model that’s best used on job sites, while camping, or to power select appliances at home. It weighs just under 50 pounds, so it’s easy to carry, plus the quiet motor will keep neighbors happy. To add more power, connect another generator with a cable or cord for double the output.

A single tank of gas will operate the generator for just over nine hours, depending on what you’re running. This model was originally developed for heavy-duty construction equipment, meaning it’s especially durable and reliable.

Original price: $199.99

What we love: The travel-friendly design and many USB and traditional plug ports.

What to be aware of: This power station is just 300 watts, so it’s not as powerful as other more expensive options.

Charge your phones, tablets, laptops and more with an Anker 521 portable power station. This compact power station features two AC outlets, a 12V car socket and multiple USB ports, including a 60W USB-C power delivery port. Designed to be travel-friendly, it's an ideal choice for campsites and road trips. Built with LiFePO4 batteries, this power station is designed to run for a decade.

Original price: $639.99

What we love: The 10.5-hour runtime and dual fuel option.

What to be aware of: Some reviewers think this generator runs loud, especially compared to other models.

The Wen 8,000-watt generator is a durable, mid-tier model that provides plenty of wattage to run your home during a power outage. It has an electric start function that turns on the engine with a single press of a switch. The 6.7-gallon gas tank lets the generator run for up to 10.5 hours at 50% capacity.

Wen’s dual-fuel design allows you to use both gasoline and propane, although using propane will reduce your wattage from 8,000 to 7,200 surge watts. An important safety feature included is the CO Shutdown Sensor. It automatically shuts off the generator if it detects dangerous levels of carbon monoxide.

Original price: $2,199.99

What we love: The automatic shut-off when CO is detected or when the oil gets too low, plus the rugged build.

What to be aware of: The fuel efficiency is lower than other models, and this generator is a louder option.

Yamaha has a 5,500-watt generator with an electric start. Yamaha improved this model, so it now has a 13% longer runtime than previous versions. You get up to nine hours of runtime on a full tank of fuel.

This is a rugged model with all-terrain wheels and fold-down locking handles. There’s a CO sensor that automatically shuts the generator off when high carbon monoxide is detected. The generator will also shut off when the oil level gets too low, helping to prevent engine damage.

Original price: $679

What we love: It's quiet enough to run in a campground, and has an RV-ready outlet that'll run your camper for up to 12 hours.

What to be aware of: The generator weighs just over 43 pounds, so it's not the lightest portable option out there.

The Westinghouse 2500 generator is built with campers in mind. It has an RV-ready outlet plus two 20-amp outlets and two USB outlets for your phones, laptops and other electronics. Better yet, it's extremely quiet, so your neighbors at the campground won't come over and bug you about the noise. It'll run for up to 12 hours on a full tank, but there's also an Economy Mode that makes it more fuel efficient.

Original price: $159.99

What we love: You can run eight devices, but the small power station is still plenty portable.

What to be aware of: Although you can use eight devices at once, the 300-watt system can only handle smaller electronics.

This 300-watt portable power station is small enough to tuck away in your car or luggage. It weighs just under 5 pounds and has a sturdy handle for easy carrying. Although small, it still has the outlets you’ll need for camping or powering your home during an outage. As long as you don’t exceed 300 watts, you can charge or run up to eight devices at once. The front screen shows your total voltage use, time remaining and the battery’s temperature.

Original price: $239

What we love: You can power appliances up to 600 watts, run six devices at once and charge the pack in just an hour.

What to be aware of: 600 watts is impressive for such a small battery, but it’s limited for certain appliances.

At less than 8 pounds, you can bring the EF ECOFLOW RIVER 3 power station with you anywhere. Equipped with six outlets, it can charge six devices at once, from your phone and Apple Watch to your laptop. With an AC outlet, you can run select appliances up to 600 watts. Charge the station in about one hour, or connect to a solar panel and charge in 2.6 hours. The RIVER 3 is waterproof, fireproof and drop-resistant, making it a reliable camping companion.

Original price: $229.99

What we love: This is a fast-charging battery that can charge your phone, laptop, headphones and other USB-based devices in less than an hour.

What to be aware of: There’s no AC port in this compact power bank.

Anker’s powerful Prime power bank offers 300 watts of power across two USB-C and one USB-A ports. The whole bank can keep two MacBook Pros running at full speed, and in less than 30 minutes, your MacBook Pro or iPhone 16 Pro can go from 0 to 50% charged. Charging the battery itself is equally as fast. In as little as 13 minutes, you’ll get 50% battery, and a full hour gives you a full battery. A Smart Display and the app give you detailed charging information, so you can see where your devices are at.

Original price: $29.99

What we love: The small size and multiple output and input ports, plus the display is helpful and informative.

What to be aware of: This portable charger is only for phones, laptops and other electronics with USB ports.

Instead of having to scrounge up a bunch of charging cables and bricks, get them all in one place with this portable charger with built-in cables. This charger is small enough to fit in the back of your pocket, your bag or luggage. It has built-in cables for USB-C and micro USB devices. Power six devices simultaneously with six output ports and three additional input options. The LED display keeps you informed, showing you how much battery is left, so you never forget to recharge.

Frequently asked questions

Understanding the world of generators can be complex. To get you started, we answer some of the most frequently asked questions shoppers wonder about when looking for a generator.

What size generator do I need?

The right generator size depends on what you’re using it for. Smaller generators with a few hundred or thousand watts can power a few small appliances or a TV while camping. If you’re using it as a backup in case the power goes out, many homes can operate on upwards of 5,000 watts. Larger homes need more power, so a 12,000 or 13,000-watt generator may be better.

How long can a generator run?

The generators we included on this list can run for up to half a day on a full tank of gas. Many run between eight and 15 hours, depending on the size of their fuel tank.

What are the top generator brands?

Some of the most well-known and highly-rated generator brands include Honda, Yamaha, Champion and Anker. Honda tends to be sought after the most, with the others following close behind.

