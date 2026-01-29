Smart home security upgrades under $50 that actually work

Danger can strike without warning, whether from severe weather, natural disasters or crime. You can make your home safer with smart security upgrades that cost less than $50, including smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors , fire extinguishers and stronger locks that add protection and peace of mind.

Original price: $29.97

Every home needs at least one fire extinguisher. This standard model is reliable, durable and portable — key features in an emergency. The easy-to-read pressure gauge lets you know when it’s time to replace it.

One of the most effective ways to prepare for a house fire is to install smoke alarms. This two-pack is easy to set up and test. Press the test button to sound the alarm, then press it again to silence it. Because the alarms run on batteries, you won’t need to hardwire them or hire a professional. The alarms beep when it’s time to replace them, so you’ll never go without a working smoke detector.

Original price: $49.97

A plug-in detector can protect your family from natural gas or carbon monoxide leaks. The device monitors the room and alerts you with alarms and flashing lights if it detects a leak. The easy-to-read display also shows your home’s internal temperature and humidity levels.

Original price: $69.99

Keep an eye on what’s happening outside your home with Roku’s Wireless Video Doorbell . It picks up motion from visitors, delivery drivers or intruders, and sends real-time alerts to your phone and Roku TV. The app works with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can receive notifications on your favorite smart home device.

Original price: $24.99

These window and door alarms add a layer of security to ground-floor windows and doors. If an intruder opens a door or window, the alarm sounds. Installation is easy: The alarms adhere to any surface with the included double-sided tape.

Original price: $61.99

This keypad door lock lets you create one-time codes for visitors and up to 20 passcodes for friends and family, so you can track who comes and goes. Leave your keys behind and lock the door instantly with the keypad, or enable auto-lock for up to 99 seconds. Installation takes about five minutes and requires only a screwdriver.

Beef up your indoor security with a Ring camera. This model provides an easily-accessible 360-view of your home. Check in at any time during the day or get alerts whenever motion is detected. Plus, night view mode shows you a clear picture even when the lights are off.

Original price: $61.99

This alarm lets you know the second someone pulls into your driveway. Set up is easy: Plug the receiver into an outlet and place the weather-resistant sensors around your yard.

Standard locks work most of the time, but if you don’t want to take any chances, these door reinforcement locks add more security. The three-inch lock withstands up to 800 pounds of force (like a door being kicked in). With just a few screws and a screwdriver or a drill, installation takes five minutes.

Original price: $46.79

These solar lights brighten dark areas of your yard with motion-activated illumination. Whether you want to deter intruders or light an unlit pathway, these waterproof, wireless lights deliver reliable coverage.