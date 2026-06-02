After an explosive test failure, Blue Origin eyes next New Glenn launch

Blue Origin is looking ahead following an anomaly during a prelaunch static-fire test of its New Glenn rocket that resulted in a catastrophic explosion on May 28.

The private spaceflight company is now focused on identifying and correcting the issues that led to the failure as it prepares the rocket for its next flight.

LOUD SONIC BOOM HEARD AND FELT BY HUNDREDS ACROSS PARTS OF NEW ENGLAND

With the failed test now in the rearview, the Blue Origin team is focused on rebuilding, learning from the setback and returning New Glenn to flight.

Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp said in a post on X, "We will fly again before the end of this year."

BLUE ORIGIN ROCKET EXPLODES IN 'ANOMALY' AT CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION

Though the specialized launch pad at Cape Canaveral's Launch Complex 36 was fixed to the size of the New Glenn rocket that sustained some damage in the explosion, Blue Origin is pushing forward on a strict deadline to fly again before the end of the year.

Let's take a look at trading on prediction markets to see when the New Glenn launch will happen.

Blue Origin plays a pivotal role in NASA’s Artemis program and its ambitious goal of returning humans to the moon. Through its Blue Moon Human Landing System, Blue Origin is helping develop the technologies needed for future lunar landings and sustained lunar exploration.

Blue Origin and SpaceX are the primary commercial companies contracted by NASA to develop human landing systems for the Artemis program, which has strict deadlines and goals of its own.

NASA'S ARTEMIS PROGRAM: PAVING THE WAY FOR HUMANKIND'S RETURN TO THE MOON AND BEYOND

With NASA targeting 2027 for Artemis III's orbital testing mission and aiming to return astronauts to the lunar surface with Artemis IV in 2028, Blue Origin's urgency to get back on track doesn't come as a surprise.

The company remains a key partner in NASA's lunar ambitions, and as Jeff Bezos has stated, "We will get back to flight, and we will get to the moon."