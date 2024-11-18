Yosemite National Park declares end of fire season

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. – Fire managers at Yosemite National Park declared an end to the 2024 fire season as of Friday.

They cited what they deemed "low" fire danger and wet weather in the forecast.

Accordingly, seasonal firefighters have begun to leave Yosemite.

The national park is open for visitors over the holidays, with some road closures dictated by the weather.

Wildfire season began in June

Yosemite saw several wildfires this year, the majority of which were started by lightning.

The most recent fire activity was reported in the National Park back on Oct. 15, when the Echo Fire reached 65 acres in a remote part of the park's wilderness.

With fire season lifted, those living near park lands are now able to make residential burn piles. Those are piles created from brush and woody vegetation in the area.

The University of California believes this is an important part of fire management.

"Pile burning is an affordable and effective way to dispose of brush and woody vegetation around your house."

Fire season was declared on June 7 this year.

Fire season is declared when there is moderate fire danger for three consecutive days.

People from around the country flock to Yosemite at the end of February to see the mesmerizing "Firefall."

During this time, the angle of the sun makes Horsetail Fall look like a river of molten lava.

For those looking to visit during the holiday season, Yosemite reports that portions of Highway 120 through the park are closed due to snow.

Fire adapted ecosystem

Yosemite is a so-called "fire-adapted ecosystem," which means that some plants and animals depend on the effects of fire to survive.

The park reports that thousands of lightning strikes occur within park boundaries every year.