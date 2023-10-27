Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Yellowstone National Park advises against travel as winter storm prompts closed roads

This week, the first significant winter storm of the season dropped 1-2 feet of snow in parts of the northern Rockies and Plains.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
A look at who welcomes the early season snows in Montana. 03:53

Montana sees early snow season

A look at who welcomes the early season snows in Montana.

Yellowstone National Park officials have decided to temporarily close many roads leading to and inside the park because of the recent winter storm.

This week, the first significant winter storm of the season dropped 1-2 feet of snow in parts of the northern Rockies and Plains.

Park officials said the snowfall had created hazardous driving conditions inside Yellowstone, leading to temporary road and entrance closures. The National Park Service said those roads and entrances will reopen once conditions improve.

Whiteout road conditions.

Whiteout road conditions.

(Josh Spice / NPS / FOX Weather)

The announcement comes just days before the semi-shutdown of Yellowstone, which runs from Nov. 1 - Dec. 15. The park normally closes roads at this time of year to prepare them for the winter season, as well as snowmobile and snow coach travel.

YELLOWSTONE TO CLOSE MOST ENTRANCES, ROADS NOV. 1 TO PREPARE FOR WINTER

While the winter weather has closed off much of the park to visitors, Yellowstone fans can enjoy some wintry scenes from the park as officials recently shared photos of snow-white conditions online.

The photos show snow blanketing the park as animals meander through.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

  • Winter scene in Yellowstone.
    Image 1 of 4

    Winter scene in Yellowstone. (Yellowstone National Park)

  • Winter scene in Yellowstone.
    Image 2 of 4

    Winter scene in Yellowstone. (Yellowstone National Park)

  • Winter scene in Yellowstone.
    Image 3 of 4

    Winter scene in Yellowstone. (Yellowstone National Park)

  • Winter scene in Yellowstone.
    Image 4 of 4

    Winter scene in Yellowstone. (Yellowstone National Park)

Tags
Loading...