Yellowstone National Park advises against travel as winter storm prompts closed roads

Yellowstone National Park officials have decided to temporarily close many roads leading to and inside the park because of the recent winter storm.

This week, the first significant winter storm of the season dropped 1-2 feet of snow in parts of the northern Rockies and Plains.

Park officials said the snowfall had created hazardous driving conditions inside Yellowstone, leading to temporary road and entrance closures. The National Park Service said those roads and entrances will reopen once conditions improve.

The announcement comes just days before the semi-shutdown of Yellowstone, which runs from Nov. 1 - Dec. 15. The park normally closes roads at this time of year to prepare them for the winter season, as well as snowmobile and snow coach travel.

YELLOWSTONE TO CLOSE MOST ENTRANCES, ROADS NOV. 1 TO PREPARE FOR WINTER

While the winter weather has closed off much of the park to visitors, Yellowstone fans can enjoy some wintry scenes from the park as officials recently shared photos of snow-white conditions online.

The photos show snow blanketing the park as animals meander through.

