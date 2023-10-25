Search
Yellowstone to close most entrances, roads Nov. 1 to prepare for winter

The park annually closes roads at this time of year to prepare them for the winter season and snowmobile and snowcoach travel, which will begin Dec. 15.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – Halloween will be the last day park visitors will be able to drive through most of the roads in Yellowstone National Park, the National Park Service announced on Tuesday.

They noted that the West, South and East entrances to the park, plus nearly all of its roads, will be closed to regular traffic starting on Nov. 1 until Dec. 15.

Roads that will remain open during this time run between the North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana, and the Northeast Entrance in Cooke City/Silver Gate, Montana.

The hiatus is part of the park’s annual road closures during this time of year, allowing park officials to prepare the roads for the winter season, along with snowmobile and snowcoach travel, the NPS said.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

NPS officials advise visitors planning to drive in the park this fall and winter to do the following:

  • Prepare for changing weather conditions.
  • Be flexible with your travel plans.
  • Expect limited services.
  • Anticipate dangerous driving conditions and possible road closures due to inclement weather.
  • Temporary travel restrictions or closures without notice.
  • Stay informed about Yellowstone road conditions online, by calling 307-344-2117 or by texting "82190" to 888-777.
While this closure is an annual occurrence each fall, Yellowstone has closed all of its entrances due to inclement weather.

YELLOWSTONE'S HISTORIC FLOODS ONE YEAR LATER

In June 2022, rapid snowmelt and heavy rain caused historic flooding, rockslides and mudslides to flow across a number of roads. Some areas received at least 3 inches of rain, while others saw 6 inches or more.

Combined with the rapid snowmelt, the rainfall caused the Yellowstone River to reach levels not seen in over a century

