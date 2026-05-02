Search for woman swept away by waters in Houston suspended after no luck, officials say

HOUSTON– The search for a woman who was reportedly swept away in fast-moving waters in Houston, has been suspended.

Officals told FOX 26 Houston that they searched for a woman swept into waters near Brays Bayou for several hours.

Multiple witnesses reported seeing the woman being pulled through the fast-moving waters, FOX 26 Houston reported.

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Officials said a drone and dive team were part of the multiple crews responding to the incident.

"We're hoping for, optimistically, is that she found a way to come up the bank and self-extricate out of the water," Houston Fire Department Sr. Captain Paul Reyes told FOX 26 Houston.

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Officials reportedly searched miles of the Bayou for hours before calling off the search, FOX 26 Houston reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates.