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Search for woman swept away by waters in Houston suspended after no luck, officials say

Multiple witnesses reported seeing the woman being pulled through the fast-moving waters, FOX 26 Houston reported.

By Hayley Vawter
Source FOX Weather
A dog trapped in a 113-degree car struggling for air through barely cracked window in the blazing Texas sun was saved by police officers in Houston on April 28.  After spending two hours in a scorching hot sedan, a husky named Odin was lucky that Officers from the Harris County Constable Precinct 1 spotted him parked on La Branch Avenue. 01:07

FILE: Husky Saved from 113-Degree Car in Houston Heat

A dog trapped in a 113-degree car struggling for air through barely cracked window in the blazing Texas sun was saved by police officers in Houston on April 28.  After spending two hours in a scorching hot sedan, a husky named Odin was lucky that Officers from the Harris County Constable Precinct 1 spotted him parked on La Branch Avenue.

HOUSTON– The search for a woman who was reportedly swept away in fast-moving waters in Houston, has been suspended. 

Officals told FOX 26 Houston that they searched for a woman swept into waters near Brays Bayou for several hours. 

Multiple witnesses reported seeing the woman being pulled through the fast-moving waters, FOX 26 Houston reported. 

1 DEAD IN SAN ANTONIO AS ROUNDS OF HEAVY RAIN RAISED DANGEROUS FLOODING CONCERNS ACROSS TEXAS, GULF COAST

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 30: Brays Bayou flows under the Highway 288 bridge near the Texas Medical Center in Houston, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 30: Brays Bayou flows under the Highway 288 bridge near the Texas Medical Center in Houston, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025. 

(Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle / Getty Images)

Officials said a drone and dive team were part of the multiple crews responding to the incident. 

"We're hoping for, optimistically, is that she found a way to come up the bank and self-extricate out of the water," Houston Fire Department Sr. Captain Paul Reyes told FOX 26 Houston

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Officials reportedly searched miles of the Bayou for hours before calling off the search, FOX 26 Houston reported. 

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest updates. 

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