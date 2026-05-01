One dead in San Antonio as rounds of heavy rain raise dangerous flooding concerns across Texas, Gulf Coast

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – San Antonio police say a man died early Friday after being found in high water near an intersection by San Pedro Creek.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene after being pulled ashore, according to the San Antonio Police Department. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

FLORIDA BRACES FOR SEVERE STORMS WITH DAMAGING WINDS, POTENTIAL TORNADO THREAT

This comes as more rain is on the way in Texas, spreading along the Gulf Coast and extending flooding concerns into the weekend.

Already soaked areas in central and southern Texas and along the Gulf Coast will continue to see heavy rain through the weekend, continuing Flood Watches across impacted areas.

Flash Flood Outlook.

(FOX Weather)

Flash Flood Outlook.

Expected rainfall totals between 2 to 4 inches are expected, with localized amounts approaching 6 inches through Friday evening. The threat area includes Houston and Austin, and extends west toward Midland, where runoff could lead to dangerous flooding.

On Friday, a level 2/4 flash flood risk is in place from eastern Texas through Mississippi and along the Gulf Coast.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Dangerous flash flooding can develop as converging winds draw moisture from the Gulf and rain coverage increases, with widespread flash flooding threatening the I-10 corridor from San Antonio to Houston and surrounding suburbs.

Rain still to come to Texas and the Gulf Coast.

(FOX Weather)

Rain still to come to Texas and the Gulf Coast.

The threat is expected to expand eastward into Louisiana by Friday afternoon and continue into early Saturday.

In these areas, severe storms are possible, with damaging winds and large hail serving as the main threat.

MAY SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK: PATTERN SHIFT SUGGESTS THIS CHANGE FROM APRIL

By Saturday, severe storms will become likely across north Florida and southern Georgia.

While Texas has seen rounds of rain over the past week, other parched areas in the Southeast seeing some of the most severe drought conditions in the country will see some much-needed rainfall.

South Drought Monitor.

(FOX Weather)

South Drought Monitor.

At present, 100% of Arkansas is in drought, with more than 90% of the state classified as severe to exceptional drought.

Year to date, Little Rock has a rainfall deficit of nearly 8 inches—one of its driest starts on record—while similar shortfalls are affecting Memphis, which is 9 inches below average, and Nashville, which is 7 inches below average.

ONE OF THE MOST DANGEROUS FAULT LINES IS OVERDUE FOR AN EARTHQUAKE - IMPACTS COULD BE CATASTROPHIC

Through the weekend, a widespread 2–3 inches of rain is expected from Texas to South Carolina.

Within this zone, a large swath of 3–5 inches is forecast from central Texas through Mississippi, with isolated totals exceeding 5 inches.