Florida braces for severe storms bringing damaging winds, isolated tornado threat to kick off the weekend

The Sunshine State is kicking off the first weekend of May with a round of severe storms on Saturday, which bring the risk of strong, damaging winds and an isolated tornado.

A strong cold front is set to sweep through Florida on Saturday. Ahead of the front, a surge of deep tropical moisture and robust atmospheric energy will set the stage for storm development.

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Saturday Florida Storm Set up

(FOX Weather)



The FOX Forecast Center said near-record heat will also fuel the storm threat, creating an environment capable of supporting strong, long-lived storms.

The primary concern with this system will be the transition of scattered activity into an organized squall line or clusters of storms by early afternoon into the evening, the FOX Forecast Center said.

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A level 2 out of 5 severe storm threat stretches from the southernmost point of Georgia into central Florida, bringing a risk for major cities like Tallahassee, Jacksonville and Daytona Beach.



Severe storm risk for Saturday

(FOX Weather)



As the storms push south, a persistent and strengthening low-level jet will provide the necessary wind shear to transform these into severe storms.

An increasing threat for damaging straight-line winds with gusts of 60+ mph extends from the Florida Panhandle through the Interstate 4 corridor, including cities like Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville.

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Throughout the afternoon, there is a possibility for an isolated tornado as severe storms interact with coastal breezes, the FOX Forecast Center said.

As the cold front pushes into central Florida during the evening hours, the storms should begin to lose strength. However, the high-energy environment will keep the severe risk somewhat elevated well after sunset.

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In total, 4 million Americans will be in the path of storms.