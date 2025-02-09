Search
Weather News
See it: Winter storm dumps fresh blanket of snow across Northeast

New York City finally got the heavy snow they'd been waiting for. Central Park became a winter wonderland overnight as the area measured three inches of snow.

A winter storm swept across the Northeast and New England on Saturday night and Sunday morning, turning communities across Connecticut into a winter wonderland. FOX Weather Meteorologist Nick Kosir was in New Haven on Sunday morning where people were sledding and having snowball fights.

Connecticut cleaning up after burst of snow coats communities

NEW YORK — The northeast was blanketed by winter weather this past weekend as crews continue to treat areas for snow and ice.

New Yorkers took the opportunity for a stroll in the park for the beautiful views that the city has to offer.

New Yorkers packed Central Park to enjoy the winter weather and beautiful views of the city!

New York City became a winter wonderland over the weekend

Cities throughout the Northeast experienced a blast of winter weather this Saturday. The latest trend of snow has been welcomed by most, as some cities have been lacking in the snow department this winter season.

Crews in the area continue to maintain roads and sidewalks throughout Boston as more snow covered parts of the city on Sunday morning.

Boston received just over an inch of snow Saturday. The city has had just over four inches of snow so far this month. 

Crews throughout the area continue to maintain roads and sidewalks throughout the city of Boston

TRIO OF WINTER STORMS COULD BLAST 200 MILLION IN 40 STATES WITH SNOW THIS WEEK

Snow touched most parts of the northeast as it blanketed the streets and sidewalks of many neighborhoods. Snow began late Saturday afternoon and continued overnight. Areas around Union City, New Jersey received up to three inches of snow.

Areas around the city received up to three inches of snow. 

Snow Blankets Union City, New Jersey overnight as winter weather blankets the area

Fortunately for winter lovers, a parade of four winter storms is expected to blast across the U.S. next week as freezing weather will likely affect day-to-day travelers on the roads.
 

