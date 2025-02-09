See it: Winter storm dumps fresh blanket of snow across Northeast

NEW YORK — The northeast was blanketed by winter weather this past weekend as crews continue to treat areas for snow and ice.

New York City finally got the heavy snow they'd been waiting for. Central Park became a winter wonderland overnight as the area measured three inches of snow.

New Yorkers took the opportunity for a stroll in the park for the beautiful views that the city has to offer.

Cities throughout the Northeast experienced a blast of winter weather this Saturday. The latest trend of snow has been welcomed by most, as some cities have been lacking in the snow department this winter season.

Crews in the area continue to maintain roads and sidewalks throughout Boston as more snow covered parts of the city on Sunday morning.

Boston received just over an inch of snow on Saturday. The city has had just over four inches of snow so far this month.

TRIO OF WINTER STORMS COULD BLAST 200 MILLION IN 40 STATES WITH SNOW THIS WEEK

Snow touched most parts of the northeast as it blanketed the streets and sidewalks of many neighborhoods. Snow began late Saturday afternoon and continued overnight. Areas around Union City, New Jersey received up to three inches of snow.

Fortunately for winter lovers, a parade of four winter storms is expected to blast across the U.S. next week as freezing weather will likely affect day-to-day travelers on the roads.

