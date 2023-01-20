Winter storm to blanket Rockies, Plains, Midwest in snow through weekend before impacting Northeast

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking the next rain and snowmaker which is expected to track from the Four Corners to the Plains and eventually the Northeast through Monday.

The developing upper-level low will slide through the Four Corners region on Friday, bringing colder air and additional snows across southern Utah and northern Arizona into the southern Rockies.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER ON TV

The snow should remain light by regional standards, with generally less than 6 inches expected.

The FOX Forecast Center said this system is expected to move east of the Rockies on Friday with heavier snow developing over portions of the High Plains of eastern Colorado and western Kansas beginning late Friday and continuing into Saturday.

"I wish we could get more into Oklahoma," FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herra said. "Oklahoma has been dealing with some exceptional drought conditions – even now. They got left out of monsoon, and they've been left out a lot of these storms."

Winter Storm Warnings have been issued and 1 to 2 inches per hour snow rates are possible during the storm's peak on Friday night.

WHICH IS THE SNOWIEST MONTH OF THE YEAR?

Here are the Winter Weather Alerts issued in the region through Saturday evening.

(FOX Weather)



The heavy snow – as much as 5 to 8 inches expected – coupled with wind gusts approaching 40 mph will result in poor visibility. Significant travel impacts appear likely. This includes parts of Interstate 70 and Interstate 25.

As the snow moves toward the Mississippi Valley and eventually the Midwest and Great Lakes Saturday, the intensity of the snow will drop off compared to what it will be across the High Plains.

The Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL's Divisional Round in Missouri Saturday afternoon, and the two teams will experience a winter weather playoff game. Not only will the temperatures be somewhere in the 30s in Kansas City this weekend, but there will also be a chance for wintry precipitation.

Accumulating snow on the order of 1 to 3 inches appears to be in the cards for cities such as Chicago, Kansas City, Detroit, Indianapolis, St. Louis and Milwaukee.

MILLIONS ACROSS US COULD SEE WARMER, WETTER WEATHER AS WINTER ENDS