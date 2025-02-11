Winter storm live tracker: Snowfall maps, current alerts, weather warnings, and more

The second in a parade of powerful winter storms this week promises to bring a swath of high-impact winter weather from the Plains and Midwest to the Great Lakes and Northeast starting Wednesday.

The FOX Forecast Center said that heavy snow is possible from Kansas City , Missouri to Chicago and Detroit in the Great Lakes region by Wednesday night as the area of low pressure rapidly strengthens.

NEXT HIGH-IMPACT WINTER STORM HAS KANSAS CITY, CHICAGO, DETROIT BRACING FOR SNOW

But of all the storm systems the FOX Forecast Center has been tracking this week, this one looks to be the one that could be the snowiest in terms of totals and coverage.

Here are the latest maps to track the storm:

Current radar:

Three-hour radar loop.

(FOX Weather)



Current Winter Alerts in the Plains:

Current Winter Alerts in the Plains

(FOX Weather)



Current Snow Forecast for the Plains:

Current Snow Forecast for the Plains:

(FOX Weather)



Current Winter Alerts in the Northeast:

Current Winter Alerts in the Northeast

(FOX Weather)



Current snow forecast for the Northeast:

Current Snow Forecast for the Northeast

(FOX Weather)



What's the snow forecast for Kansas City?

Current Snow Forecast for the Kansas City area

(FOX Weather)



What's the snow forecast for the Omaha/Lincoln, Nebraska area?

Current Snow Forecast for the Omaha/Lincoln area

(FOX Weather)



What is the snow forecast for the Chicago area?

Current Snow Forecast for the Chicago area

(FOX Weather)



What is the snow forecast for the Milwaukee/Madison area?

Current Snow Forecast for the Milwaukee-Madison area

(FOX Weather)



What is the snow forecast for the Grand Rapids, Michigan area?

Current Snow Forecast for the Grand Rapids, Michigan area

(FOX Weather)



What is the snow forecast for the New York City area?

Current Snow Forecast for the New York City area

(FOX Weather)



What is the snow forecast for the Boston area?