Winter heat wave topples nearly 60 record highs in single day in eastern US
Among that incredible number of records, more than a dozen of them were all-time record highs for the month of February.
The eastern U.S. experienced one of the most impressive winter heat waves in recent memory on Thursday, with nearly 60 cities setting or tying record-high temperatures from the nation's southern border all the way to Pennsylvania.
Nashville, Tennessee, preliminarily tied a state record for the warmest winter temperature (December to February) when it hit 85 degrees on Thursday. It was also the earliest in the year Nashville had ever climbed to 85 degrees, smashing the old record of March 12 by more than two weeks.
Locations in seven states broke or tied their monthly records for the all-time-highest February temperature:
All-time February record highs in Alabama
- Muscle Shoals: 86 degrees.
- Haleyville: 82 degrees.
All-time February record highs in Louisiana
- Baton Rouge: 87 degrees (tie).
All-time February record highs in Mississippi
- Columbia: 88 degrees.
- Tupelo: 87 degrees.
- Laurel: 86 degrees.
- Greenwood: 84 degrees (tie).
All-time February record highs in North Carolina
- Raleigh: 85 degrees.
- Elizabeth City: 85 degrees.
- Fayetteville: 85 degrees (tie).
- Greensboro: 81 degrees (tie).
All-time February record highs in Tennessee
- Nashville: 85 degrees.
All-time February record highs in Virginia
- Richmond: 83 degrees (tie).
- Norfolk: 82 degrees (tie).
- Suffolk: 81 degrees (tie).
- Luray: 81 degrees.
All-time February record highs in West Virginia
- Beckley: 77 degrees
Record heat eases for most of eastern US on Friday
A cold front will knock down temperatures for many Friday as the heat is relegated to Florida and the immediate Gulf and Southeast coasts. Still, ahead of the front, temperatures will rise into the 80s, with record highs possible in these areas.
The heat will stick around in those same areas this weekend and into next week. Some cities in Florida, such as Jacksonville, could potentially set a daily record high each day through Sunday.