2 pulled from rubble after tornado wipes out Indiana home

WINCHESTER, Ind. — Two people who were among the dozens injured when a tornado tore through Winchester, Indiana, on Thursday night survived thanks to quick work from a search-and-rescue team that had just arrived from Ohio.

The twister damaged several homes and left 38 people injured, according to city officials. Emergency managers requested help from surrounding communities, including the Yorktown Fire search and rescue team – based over 200 miles away in Ohio.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTBREAK LEAVES AT LEAST 3 DEAD AS TORNADOES TEAR ACROSS MULTIPLE STATES

next Image 1 of 8

prev next Image 2 of 8

prev next Image 3 of 8

prev next Image 4 of 8

prev next Image 5 of 8

prev next Image 6 of 8

prev next Image 7 of 8

prev Image 8 of 8

The team was on their way into Winchester when they got the call for help along East Base Road. They arrived to find two people trapped in the rubble of what had been their home.

Crews used airbags and a battery-powered spreader, known as the "Jaws of Life," to cut through the debris, eventually finding the pair trapped in their bedroom closet area, Yorktown Fire officials said.

WATCH: TORNADO PHOTOGRAPHER CAPTURES APOCALYPTIC SCENE AS OHIO TWISTER NEARLY SUCKS HIM OUT THE DOOR

Both victims were injured, firefighters said. One was taken to a Dayton hospital, while the other went to an alternate hospital. The extent of either patient’s injuries was not given.

Despite widespread damage, there are no reports of any deaths from the tornado — one of several that cut across the Ohio Valley amid a 1,000-mile-long severe weather outbreak Thursday night.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will visit eastern Indiana on Friday to survey the tornado damage.