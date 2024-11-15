Fire weather returns to much of Northeast this weekend as wildfire fights continue

GREENWOOD LAKE, N.Y. – There's a renewed threat of wildfires this weekend for much of the Interstate 95 corridor in the Northeast.

Firefighters in New Jersey and New York have already spent this past week battling several wildfires and brush fires across both states. Most notably, the Jennings Creek Fire, which is burning along the New York-New Jersey border, has scorched almost 7,000 acres across both states.

The New Jersey Forest Service reported Thursday evening that the wildfire is now 75% contained in the Garden State.

The fire has reached 69% containment on the New York side of the border, according to the latest report from the State Department of Environmental Conservation.

Dry air to fuel wildfire threat in the Northeast

Smoke from the Jennings Creek Fire, which blew into Manhattan last weekend, could do so again this weekend.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, computer models indicate northeasterly winds could bring some smoke back into New York City on Friday and Saturday.

Cool, but dry, weather is expected to reduce humidity into the 30-40% range. Meanwhile, somewhat breezy conditions coupled with the drying trend, fallen leaves and dry plants will promote fire concerns into next week.

Fire Weather outlook for this weekend.

Burn restrictions remain in effect across New York and New Jersey

Earlier this week, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a statewide burn ban through the end of November.

New Jersey is at a Stage 3 Campfire Restriction, which prohibits all open burning.

Orange County, New York, remains in a State of Emergency due to the Jennings Creek Fire. Local schools and roads remain closed.

Two Chinook and two Blackhawk helicopters were deployed from the New York Army National Guard on Thursday to help fight the flames.

One person has died in the blaze.

Fire Weather Watches were issued for New York State on Friday. These are the first Fire Weather Watches ever issued during the Fall in New York.

Five Fire Weather Warnings have been issued this month in New York. Only one other time have Fire Weather Warnings been issued in the fall – November 2013.

New York's typical fire season runs from March to May.