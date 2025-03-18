Search
Wildfire outbreak 'likely' Tuesday across New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma

This comes after four people were killed in Oklahoma by a series of sweeping wildfires last week.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
AMARILLO, Texas - Extreme fire weather danger exists Tuesday afternoon for parts of New Mexico, the Texas Panhandle and Oklahoma as winds once again pick up over a large swath of very dry land.

The National Weather Service said that a "wildfire outbreak is likely" in warnings that were issued Tuesday morning.

This comes after four people were killed in Oklahoma by a series of sweeping wildfires last week.

WATCH: OKLAHOMA GOVERNOR'S FARM HOME DESTROYED IN DEADLY WILDFIRES

  • Intense fires in Stillwater, Oklahoma, left homes ravaged by flames on Friday, March 14, 2025. 
    Image 1 of 8

    Intense fires in Stillwater, Oklahoma, left homes ravaged by flames on Friday, March 14, 2025.  (@Hauss4Heisman/X)

  • Crashes in dust storm near Amarillo, Texas
    Image 2 of 8

    Crashes in dust storm near Amarillo, Texas (Stephon Cabello)

  • Crashes in dust storm near Amarillo, Texas
    Image 3 of 8

    A multi-car crash on a highway near Amarillo, Texas on March 14, 2025. (Stephon Cabello)

  • Image 4 of 8

    STILLWATER, OKLAHOMA - MARCH 16: An aerial view of homes destroyed by Friday's wildfire on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.   ((Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images))

  • Firefighters survey damage to a home destroyed by yesterday's wildfire as they continue to extinguish hotspots on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma.
    Image 5 of 8

    Firefighters survey damage to a home destroyed by yesterday's wildfire as they continue to extinguish hotspots on March 15, 2025 in Mannford, Oklahoma.  (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

  • Image 6 of 8

    Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt tours wildfire damage. (Governor Kevin Stitt)

  • Jessi and Clark search through the ashes of their home for salvageable possessions after it was destroyed during Friday's wildfires on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
    Image 7 of 8

    Jessi and Clark search through the ashes of their home for salvageable possessions after it was destroyed during Friday's wildfires on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

  • Steven Myers and his daughter Carmen visit their home after it was destroyed by Friday's wildfire on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
    Image 8 of 8

    Steven Myers and his daughter Carmen visit their home after it was destroyed by Friday's wildfire on March 16, 2025 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Sustained winds of up to 30 mph are expected to pick up Tuesday afternoon, with gusts between 40 and 60 mph. Relative humidity is expected to drop into the single digits in some places. Any fires that ignite will have the potential to spread rapidly and become uncontrollable.

Temperatures across the region are forecast to reach the upper 70s to low 80s by this afternoon.

This graphic shows the extreme fire weather threat covering parts of New Mexico, Texas and Oklahoma.

(FOX Weather)

Deadly wildfires have already ravaged Oklahoma

The wildfires near Stillwater, Oklahoma, on Friday damaged or destroyed more than 400 homes, according to the State's Office of Emergency Management.

The farmhouse of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was among the buildings that were destroyed. 

The fires led to the deaths of four people and left more than 200 people injured, officials said.

The Red Cross and the Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief organizations are operating shelters for people who have lost their homes.

Intense fires in Stillwater, Oklahoma, left homes ravaged by flames on Friday, March 14, 2025. 

Watch: Wildfires ravage homes in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Several wildfires are still burning across parts of Texas, including the Windmill Fire which has scorched 23,000 acres in Roberts County in the panhandle part of the state. It is 95% contained.

The winds are expected to die down Wednesday. However, with little moisture returning later in the week and another potential surface low developing in the central Plains, fire weather could again ramp up by Thursday and Friday.

