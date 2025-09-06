Lightning strikes, dry conditions spark dozens of new blazes in California

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - The combination of lightning and an expanding drought in California has helped ignite dozens of new blazes as the state moves deeper into peak fire season.

Fire officials said most of the recent activity has erupted along the Sierra Nevada and across the southern half of the Golden State.

One of the newest fires, known as the Pyrite Fire, erupted in the Jurupa Valley between Los Angeles and Riverside.

The blaze, reported to have started on Friday, forced evacuations and scorched nearly 500 acres in Riverside County.

While firefighters were able to slow its growth on Saturday, officials said the official cause remains under investigation, with no significant reported injuries.

Farther north, one of the largest active wildfires is known as the Salt 14-2 Fire, burning in Fresno and Monterey counties.

The blaze scorched more than 22,000 acres, and the terrain has made it difficult for ground crews to reach hot spots, forcing crews to rely heavily on air tankers to drop water.

Firefighters report making progress in the Sierra foothills, where multiple lightning-sparked blazes formed what was called the TCU September Lightning Complex.

The complex burned at least 14,000 acres and threatened tourist destinations in California’s historic Gold Country.

Officials estimated containment has reached nearly 50 percent, but they cautioned that gusty winds could cause the fire to grow again.

More than 16,000 lightning strikes were reported across the Golden State during the Labor Day week, and when coupled with an intensifying drought, made for prime fire growth.

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, more than 70 percent of California is considered "abnormally dry," with about 40 percent officially in drought status.

Other parts of the West are facing even more extensive drought conditions, which expanded over the summer with a lack of precipitation.

Portions of the Pacific Northwest and Desert Southwest are dealing with exceptional drought conditions, the most severe category of dryness, leaving vegetation like a tinderbox.

Drought map.

(FOX Weather)



Despite the surge in fire activity, firefighters reported only minimal damage to structures.

So far for the year, Cal Fire reports that nearly half a million acres have burned, destroying more than 16,000 structures and claiming the lives of at least 31 people - most occurring during January's unprecedented firestorm in Los Angeles County.

The peak of wildfire season in the state typically runs into October, but officials warn that significant activity can occur year-round.