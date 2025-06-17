West Virginia flash flooding leaves at least 7 dead as damage assessment, cleanup underway

WHEELING, W.Va. – Cleanup and recovery efforts are underway in Ohio and Marion counties in West Virginia after deadly flash floods killed at least seven people over the weekend.

The death toll rose to seven Tuesday morning, and a search is ongoing for two people who remain missing. The names of six of the victims were released by Ohio County officials Monday afternoon.

West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey told FOX Weather that the mountainous terrain around Wheeling exacerbated the impact of floodwaters.

"A lot of rain came within arguably 30 to 45 minutes," Gov. Morrisey told FOX Weather meteorologists Stephen Morgan and Marissa Torres on Monday. "That's hard for any place to deal with, but with the topography in that area, it makes a normal situation get very severe and dangerous quickly."

The state's National Guard is assisting with recovery efforts, and those impacted are being asked to document damage to their homes in order to qualify for potential aid from FEMA.

The exact nature of how the flood deaths occurred has not been released. Officials confirmed that a 26-year-old mother and her 3-year-old daughter were among the victims.

A Flash Flood Emergency was issued for Ohio County late Saturday night and into Sunday morning by the National Weather Service office in Pittsburgh.

A quick burst of 3 to 5 inches of rain soaked the mountainous area near Wheeling and caused Wheeling Creek to rise nearly 7 feet to flood stage within just a few hours, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Ohio County officials said more than 20 vehicles had to be removed from the creek Monday.

Significant flooding was also reported in the town of Triadelphia, where five of the victims lived, as well as the village of Valley Grove.

"Pure devastation," Morrisey said, regarding flood damage in Triadelphia at a Monday news conference.

More than 1,000 people were still without power in Ohio County as of Monday afternoon, according to officials.

They said water service was restored to Valley Grove after floodwaters knocked out service over the weekend.

Fairmont apartment building partially collapses amid flooding

A separate Flash Flood Emergency was issued on Sunday for Marion County, some 90 miles south of Ohio County, where an apartment building partially collapsed in the city of Fairmont. No injuries were reported.

There were 20 water rescues in Marion County, and some 61 people who were living in the apartment building have been displaced, according to the governor.

Colyn Jones, a neighbor who lives next to the building, told FOX Weather that water began pouring through the windows of the building's first floor before it collapsed.

"It was shocking. It was like a mountain-fall when it happened," Jones said. "It swept out the whole bottom of it," Jones explained, regarding the strength of the floodwaters.

The governor said there were reports of a lot of water both on the roof and the first floor of the building. An investigation into the collapse is ongoing.

This graphic shows the forecast rain totals in the eastern U.S. through Thursday, June 19, 2025.

West Virginia expecting more rain this week

The FOX Forecast Center said more rain will continue to fall across the flooded area through midweek.

A Level 3 out of 4 flash flood threat has been issued by NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, which covers the flood-ravaged city of Wheeling, West Virginia, through Wednesday morning.