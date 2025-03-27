Weekend ice threat from Great Lakes to New England could lead to treacherous travel on major interstates

We may be well into the start of astronomical spring, but Mother Nature is refusing to release its grip on winter as millions of people across the northern tier, from the Dakotas to Maine, brace for the possibility of a winter storm that could lead to disruptive ice this weekend.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

This graphic shows the snow potential through Monday, march 31, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



The FOX Forecast Center said several rounds of winter weather are increasingly likely from the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region to the interior Northeast and northern New England starting late Friday night or early Saturday, which could continue until the early part of next week.

While those regions are no strangers to precipitation like snow, it looks likely that icing could evolve in areas where colder air is trapped at the surface while warm air sits higher up in the atmosphere.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

This graphic shows the ice potential starting Friday, March 28, through Monday, March 31, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



"The ice potential is not only for the northern tier, but through northern Michigan is going to exist, especially through the day, not just on Friday, but through the upcoming weekend as well," FOX Weather Meteorologist Michael Estime said.

Areas at risk of ice could potentially see at least one-tenth of an inch, which would make travel treacherous, especially on bridges, overpasses, on-ramps and off-ramps on major interstates like Interstate 75 in Michigan and Interstate 95 from Boston to Bangor, Maine.