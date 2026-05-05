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Weather whiplash for Denver as Winter Storm Warning issued ahead of rare May snowstorm

Here's what prediction markets, brought to you by Kalshi, are saying about the low temperatures in Denver Tuesday.

By Julian Atienza
Source FOX Weather
The Rocky Mountains are bracing for inches of snow as a late-season storm moves into the region. While the heaviest snowfall is expected in the mountain ranges of Wyoming and Colorado, FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin explains how upslope winds could help intensify snowfall in lower-elevation areas such as Denver: 03:56

FILE: Heavy snow targets Rocky Mountains amid late-season winter storm

The Rocky Mountains are bracing for inches of snow as a late-season storm moves into the region. While the heaviest snowfall is expected in the mountain ranges of Wyoming and Colorado, FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin explains how upslope winds could help intensify snowfall in lower-elevation areas such as Denver:

DENVER — Light snow broke out across northern Colorado and southern Wyoming early Tuesday morning, ahead of a significant late-season snowstorm. After a high temperature in the low 70s on Monday, the mercury is rapidly dropping in Denver, which hasn't seen measurable May snow since 2022.

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  • Several inches of snow can be seen covering a table in the Denver area on Sunday, October 29, 2023.
    Image 1 of 4

    FILE - Several inches of snow can be seen covering a table in the Denver area on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Heather Brinkmann)

  • Image 2 of 4

    FILE - DENVER, CO - JANUARY 18 : Karen Utke takes a walk with her dog in Denver, Colorado on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.  (Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post)

  • Image 3 of 4

    FILE- GOLDEN, CO- DECEMBER 3: A plow clears snow from the roadways in Golden, Colorado on December 3, 2025.  ((Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images))

  • FILE - GOLDEN, CO- DECEMBER 3: Homes in a subdivision in Golden, Colorado is blanketed in new snow after winter storm dropped several inches of snow across the area on December 3, 2025.
    Image 4 of 4

    FILE - GOLDEN, CO- DECEMBER 3: Homes in a subdivision in Golden, Colorado is blanketed in new snow after winter storm dropped several inches of snow across the area on December 3, 2025.  ((Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images))

According to the FOX Forecast Center, Denver typically sees just 1.4 inches of snow in May, as opposed to April's average of 6.2 inches.

TRIPLE THREAT: MASSIVE COLD FRONT TO UNLEASH SNOW, SEVERE STORMS AND HEAVY RAIN ACROSS 25+ STATES

Dense, cold air is rushing in behind a massive cold front that's sweeping the nation from Maine to Texas. That will create prime atmospheric conditions for moist air funneling in from the Pacific Ocean to produce heavy snow across the Central Rockies and the Interstate 25 corridor.

Snowstorm overview
(FOX Weather)

 

The transition to a rain-snow mix is expected through Tuesday, as the high temperature struggles to reach the low 40s.

Here's what prediction markets, brought to you by Kalshi, are saying about the low temperatures in Denver Tuesday.

Heavy snow is expected to begin across Colorado and Wyoming starting late Tuesday and peaking through Wednesday. 

Denver can expect to see 5 to 8 inches of snow through Wednesday, with the wind direction helping shield the city from higher snow totals.

The last time the city saw a snowstorm produce over 6 inches of snow in a day in the month of May was in 2003. 

Expected snowfall
(FOX Weather)

 

The greatest accumulations will be in the mountains of Wyoming and Colorado, where some of the highest peaks and passes could see between 1 and 2 feet of heavy, wet snow.

Colorado will see widespread totals of 8 to 12 inches across the northern and central mountains, including popular areas like Breckenridge and Rocky Mountain National Park. 

FILE - DENVER, CO - JANUARY 9 : Jono Young of Denver clears snow off his car in Denver, Colorado on Friday, January 9, 2026.

FILE - DENVER, CO - JANUARY 9 : Jono Young of Denver clears snow off his car in Denver, Colorado on Friday, January 9, 2026. (Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post)

( (Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post) / Getty Images)

Winter Storm Watches and Warnings have been posted for the Interstate 25 corridor from Denver to Cheyenne, Wyoming.

While the snowfall will provide a boost to the regional snow pack, forecasters say it will not be enough to erase the effects of a historic snow drought this past winter.

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