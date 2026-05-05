Weather whiplash for Denver as Winter Storm Warning issued ahead of rare May snowstorm

DENVER — Light snow broke out across northern Colorado and southern Wyoming early Tuesday morning, ahead of a significant late-season snowstorm. After a high temperature in the low 70s on Monday, the mercury is rapidly dropping in Denver, which hasn't seen measurable May snow since 2022.

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According to the FOX Forecast Center, Denver typically sees just 1.4 inches of snow in May, as opposed to April's average of 6.2 inches.

TRIPLE THREAT: MASSIVE COLD FRONT TO UNLEASH SNOW, SEVERE STORMS AND HEAVY RAIN ACROSS 25+ STATES

Dense, cold air is rushing in behind a massive cold front that's sweeping the nation from Maine to Texas. That will create prime atmospheric conditions for moist air funneling in from the Pacific Ocean to produce heavy snow across the Central Rockies and the Interstate 25 corridor.

Snowstorm overview

(FOX Weather)



The transition to a rain-snow mix is expected through Tuesday, as the high temperature struggles to reach the low 40s.

Here's what prediction markets, brought to you by Kalshi, are saying about the low temperatures in Denver Tuesday.

Heavy snow is expected to begin across Colorado and Wyoming starting late Tuesday and peaking through Wednesday.

Denver can expect to see 5 to 8 inches of snow through Wednesday, with the wind direction helping shield the city from higher snow totals.

The last time the city saw a snowstorm produce over 6 inches of snow in a day in the month of May was in 2003.

Expected snowfall

(FOX Weather)



The greatest accumulations will be in the mountains of Wyoming and Colorado, where some of the highest peaks and passes could see between 1 and 2 feet of heavy, wet snow.

Colorado will see widespread totals of 8 to 12 inches across the northern and central mountains, including popular areas like Breckenridge and Rocky Mountain National Park.

Winter Storm Watches and Warnings have been posted for the Interstate 25 corridor from Denver to Cheyenne, Wyoming.