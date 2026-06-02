See it: Paddleboarder and dog rescued amid 'truly biblical' weather conditions

CEMAES, Wales – As night fell over Cemaes Bay and severe thunderstorms swept across the northwest Wales coast on May 27, reports of a paddleboarder and her dog stranded in the worsening conditions prompted the deployment of a specialist rescue team.

The United Kingdom's Royal National Lifeboat Institution in Moelfre's all-weather lifeboat was requested to launch as the sun was setting to save the paddleboarder and her dog, as they waited for assistance at the base of a cliff on Cemaes Bay, according to an RNLI press release.

With torrential rain and a thunderstorm overhead, and the sun setting on the horizon, video footage captures the rescue team spring into action in weather conditions that one rescuer called "truly biblical."

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While the specialized weather rescue team deployed the all-weather lifeboat, a Cemaes Bay Coastguard Rescue Team was positioned above the cliff where they kept watch on the paddleboarder and her pooch, pointing out the pair as the last light of the day succumbed to the darkness of night.

As heavy rain fell and wind squalls exceeding 25 knots fueled the dangerous water conditions, the paddleboarder became trapped at the base of the cliffs after her paddleboard partially deflated.

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A smaller, more versatile boat was launched from the all-weather lifeboat in the challenging mountains, and carefully maneuvered through rocky, shallow water to reach the woman and her dog, who were unharmed, but suffered from cold temperatures in the water.

The paddleboarder and her dog were quickly brought aboard the lifeboat, where they were assessed and given thermal protection before being safely transferred ashore to the waiting Coast Guard team.

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"In 25 years of lifeboating, I’ve faced all kinds of weather, but last night was a first. What should have been a straightforward rescue became extremely challenging due to the electrical thunderstorm over Anglesey and north Wales," Moelfre Coxswain Vince Jones said.