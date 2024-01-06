Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Watch: Nor'easter snow creates danger and delight from mid-Atlantic to Northeast

For some, the nor'easter along the East Coast meant a fun day in the snow. Others experienced the snow by slipping and sliding on highways.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Maryland prepares as snow begins to fall this weekend. Erik Kline, the assistant director of Public Works in Hagerstown, Maryland, tells FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell about his crew's plan for tackling the inclement weather and slippery roads this weekend. Jan. 6, 2024. 03:19

Nor'easter bringing rain, sleet and potential snow to Maryland

Maryland prepares as snow begins to fall this weekend. Erik Kline, the assistant director of Public Works in Hagerstown, Maryland, tells FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell about his crew's plan for tackling the inclement weather and slippery roads this weekend. Jan. 6, 2024.

NEW YORK – Videos show how some Americans are experiencing the snowfall brought by a nor’easter that is barreling up the East Coast on Saturday.

In the video below, children from the Honeycut family make snow angels with FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell in Hagerstown, Maryland

Making snow angels.

Making snow angels.

(Brandy Campbell / FOX Weather)

The Honeycuts traveled more than 80 miles up to Hagerstown from Pasadena, Maryland, where the nor'easter only produced rain. By going to Hagerstown, they were able to enjoy the snow.

NORTHERN MARYLAND SEES NEARLY AN INCH OF SNOW FROM NOR'EASTER

Also in Hagerstown, other children headed to a sledding hill.

FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell speaks with a few kids who are "very excited" about the snow. Jan. 6, 2024. 04:22

Marylanders enjoy snow brought by the nor'easter this weekend

FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell speaks with a few kids who are "very excited" about the snow. Jan. 6, 2024.

The video above shows members of one family taking their plastic sleds and racing down the snow-covered slope.

Farther north in Holland, Pennsylvania, the snow fell a little more lightly. However, it did not stop one woman from dancing as the snow gently fell around her.

Woman dances in the snow in Holland, Pennsylvania.

Woman dances in the snow in Holland, Pennsylvania. 

(Maureen Morka / Facebook / FOX Weather)

Even before a snowflake fell, the potential for snow in Worcester, Massachusetts, caused some snow plow drivers to become excited, as the recent snow drought has affected their business.

WHAT IT TAKES TO DE-ICE ROADS DURING WINTER STORMS

"It's like that Dunkin' Donuts commercial, where you're sitting there with your coffee, waiting for the first snowflake to hit," said Jim Bishop, a plow driver in Massachusetts. 

Some snow plow drivers are looking forward to tackling the snow the nor'easter is expected to bring to Worcester, Massachusetts. FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray reports. Jan. 6, 2024. 03:33

Massachusetts snow plow drivers 'hyped up' about potential snowfall

Some snow plow drivers are looking forward to tackling the snow the nor'easter is expected to bring to Worcester, Massachusetts. FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray reports. Jan. 6, 2024.

"Guys are getting excited," he added. "Everybody's getting their equipment ready this past week, getting hyped up and getting that paycheck."

In New York City, the first big snowflakes of the season created a dusting of snow on the ground in Central Park. Some tourists from Los Angeles seemed pretty excited about the wintry scene.

"It's our first snowfall," said one of them. "Yeah, first snowfall ever."

"It's so beautiful," said another. "I couldn't ask for a better birthday present."

FOX Weather's Max Gorden reports on snow falling in New York City's Central Park as a nor'easter moves up the East Coast. 03:25

Big snowflakes fly in New York City as nor'easter unfolds

FOX Weather's Max Gorden reports on snow falling in New York City's Central Park as a nor'easter moves up the East Coast.

As some folks are enjoying the snow or looking forward to what the nor'easter can bring, others are experiencing the dangerous side of snowfall. 

Vehicles on the side of the road.

Vehicles on the side of the road.

(Brandon Copic / FOX Weather)

In the video above, emergency vehicles assist a driver whose vehicle had spun out on the snowy Interstate 68 in Pleasant Grove, Maryland. 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The snowy conditions caused other accidents and some road closures in Maryland on Saturday, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration. The agency cautioned drivers about the hazards of driving in the snow.

Tags
Loading...