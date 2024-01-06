Watch: Nor'easter snow creates danger and delight from mid-Atlantic to Northeast

NEW YORK – Videos show how some Americans are experiencing the snowfall brought by a nor’easter that is barreling up the East Coast on Saturday.

In the video below, children from the Honeycut family make snow angels with FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell in Hagerstown, Maryland.

The Honeycuts traveled more than 80 miles up to Hagerstown from Pasadena, Maryland, where the nor'easter only produced rain. By going to Hagerstown, they were able to enjoy the snow.

NORTHERN MARYLAND SEES NEARLY AN INCH OF SNOW FROM NOR'EASTER

Also in Hagerstown, other children headed to a sledding hill.

The video above shows members of one family taking their plastic sleds and racing down the snow-covered slope.

Farther north in Holland, Pennsylvania, the snow fell a little more lightly. However, it did not stop one woman from dancing as the snow gently fell around her.

Even before a snowflake fell, the potential for snow in Worcester, Massachusetts, caused some snow plow drivers to become excited, as the recent snow drought has affected their business.

WHAT IT TAKES TO DE-ICE ROADS DURING WINTER STORMS

"It's like that Dunkin' Donuts commercial, where you're sitting there with your coffee, waiting for the first snowflake to hit," said Jim Bishop, a plow driver in Massachusetts.

"Guys are getting excited," he added. "Everybody's getting their equipment ready this past week, getting hyped up and getting that paycheck."

In New York City, the first big snowflakes of the season created a dusting of snow on the ground in Central Park. Some tourists from Los Angeles seemed pretty excited about the wintry scene.

"It's our first snowfall," said one of them. "Yeah, first snowfall ever."

"It's so beautiful," said another. "I couldn't ask for a better birthday present."

As some folks are enjoying the snow or looking forward to what the nor'easter can bring, others are experiencing the dangerous side of snowfall.

In the video above, emergency vehicles assist a driver whose vehicle had spun out on the snowy Interstate 68 in Pleasant Grove, Maryland.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The snowy conditions caused other accidents and some road closures in Maryland on Saturday, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration. The agency cautioned drivers about the hazards of driving in the snow.