Watch live: Storm chasers tracking severe weather threat across South

Millions across the South are under Tornado Watches on Tuesday as severe weather moves through Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and parts of Georgia.

FOX Weather is tracking and streaming live video from reporters and storm chasers on YouTube and Facebook as a Tornado Watch is underway for parts of the Gulf Coast and Tennessee Valley.

Tuesday's severe weather threat is a continuation of a multiday weather system that brought tornadoes to Arkansas and Louisiana on Monday. On Tuesday morning, a suspected tornado caused structural damage in DeSoto County, Mississippi.

Strong tornadoes are possible again Tuesday afternoon into the night before the storms weaken early Wednesday. Later on Wednesday, the severe weather threat picks back up across the Southeast in Georgia, the Florida Panhandle and southern Alabama.