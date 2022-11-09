Watch: Live look at Nicole taking aim at Florida, Carolinas

Tropical Storm Nicole's impacts are being felt on Florida's east coast, where heavy rain, wind and coastal flooding are already ongoing.

Nicole continues to churn toward the Florida Peninsula, with an expected landfall as a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday night.

FOX Weather is streaming live video from cameras along Nicole’s path from Florida to the Carolinas on YouTube. Watch our stream in the player above.

The outer bands of Nicole are already causing flooding along Central Florida and South Florida beaches. High surf has breached some sea barriers, causing the ocean to spill onto Florida roads in St. Johns, Volusia, Flagler and Martin counties.

The storm is expected to impact Florida before moving into South Georgia and then into the Carolina by Friday. Nicole's large size means it has the potential to cause flooding along the Eastern Seaboard through the weekend.