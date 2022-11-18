Watch: Live look at potentially historic lake-effect snowstorm in western New York

NEW YORK – A potentially historic lake-effect snowstorm is ongoing off Lake Erie as a potent single band of heavy snow is pointed at the Buffalo metro area. Crippling amounts of snow are likely by time the event winds down Sunday.

Intense, impactful, and dangerous lake-effect snow is also falling downwind of the other Great Lakes. Up to 3 feet is snow will fall east of Lake Ontario while up to 2 feet is possible east of Lake Michigan.

'CRIPPLING' LAKE-EFFECT SNOWSTORM EXPECTED TO BURY BUFFALO, NEW YORK, IN UP TO 4 FEET OF SNOW

This will be a long-duration event with lake-effect snow bands lasting through Monday.

