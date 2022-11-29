Watch: Live tracker and look at dangerous severe weather outbreak across the South

A dangerous severe weather outbreak is forecast in parts of the South Tuesday night, with the potential for tornadoes, hail and damaging winds.

The FOX Forecast Center is closely monitoring as thunderstorms begin to develop, kicking off what could be a long evening of severe weather in the lower Mississippi Valley.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" Tornado Watch for portions of southeastern Arkansas, northern and central Louisiana and central Mississippi until 7 p.m. CST. The watch area includes Alexandra and Monroe in Louisiana and Greenville and Jackson in Mississippi.

