Weather News
Watch: Live tracker and look at dangerous severe weather outbreak across the South

FOX Weather is tracking and streaming live video from reporters and storm chasers in Mississippi and Louisiana on YouTube as the rare "Particularly Dangerous Situation" Tornado Watch is underway.

A dangerous severe weather outbreak is forecast in parts of the South Tuesday night, with the potential for tornadoes, hail and damaging winds.

The FOX Forecast Center is closely monitoring as thunderstorms begin to develop, kicking off what could be a long evening of severe weather in the lower Mississippi Valley. 

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued a "Particularly Dangerous Situation" Tornado Watch for portions of southeastern Arkansas, northern and central Louisiana and central Mississippi until 7 p.m. CST. The watch area includes Alexandra and Monroe in Louisiana and Greenville and Jackson in Mississippi.

FOX Weather is streaming live video from reporters and storm chasers in Mississippi and Louisiana on YouTube as the rare "Particularly Dangerous Situation" Tornado Watch is underway.

Watch the video at the top of this story to see live on-the-ground views from Rolling Fork and Brookhaven, Mississippi and Alexandra, Louisiana.

Mississippi State University Student Haley Meier joins FOX Weather to break down the severe threat and how Mississippi State University prepares for dangerous weather situations

MSU Student on threatening weather conditions in Mississippi

Mississippi State University Student Haley Meier joins FOX Weather to break down the severe threat and how Mississippi State University prepares for dangerous weather situations,

